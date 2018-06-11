Glitter, halter tops and two hats at once: 8 of the wackiest trends from London Fashion Week Men's

11th Jun 18 | Beauty

The SS19 menswear shows brought us some unique looks, reports Katie Wright.

MAN Catwalk - London Fashion Week Men's SS19

London Fashion Week’s menswear edition may be shorter and not as high profile as the women’s event, but in terms of creativity the guys absolutely give the girls a run for their money.

Three days of SS19 catwalk shows gave us so many mind-bogglingly weird and wonderful garments it’s hard to know where to start.

A post shared by A-COLD-WALL* (@acoldwall) on

Of course, these high-concept pieces won’t necessarily make it on to the shop floor come spring next year – and there were plenty of stylish, wearable clothes as well – but there’s more fun to be had perusing the most out-there outfits.

As menswear week comes to a close, let’s look back at the wackiest spring trends…

1. Halter tops

Daniel W Fletcher gave men a new way to show off their physique with shoulder-baring halter tops, possibly inspired by the Duchess of Sussex’s evening wedding dress?

A model on the catwalk for the Daniel W. Fletcher show during London Fashion Week Men's SS19 show held at the BFC Show Space, London.
Daniel W Fletcher SS19 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

2. Pink

We’re all for men embracing this traditionally feminine colour, but neon pink jacket, T-shirt, shorts and socks altogether? As seen on the Iceberg catwalk, it’s a bold move.

A model on the catwalk during the ICEBERG London Fashion Week Men's SS19 show held at BFC Show Space, London.
Iceberg SS19 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

3. Multiple hats

Fashion week offers inspiration from the audience, not just the guys on the runway. Spotted outside the main showspace, stylist Abdel Keita Tavares rocked not one but two of his signature red wide-brimmed hats at once. The stylist was carrying yet another hat, with unconfirmed reports suggesting he later wore all THREE at once. He is truly a visionary.

Fashion stylist Abdel Keita Tavares, from Guinea-Bissau, wears a red long sleeve jumpsuit from Dickies outside the BFC Showspace during London Fashion Week Men's SS19.
Stylist Abdel Keita Tavares (Isabel Infantes/PA)

4. Stars

When Christian Dior unveiled his ‘new look’ in 1947, the nipped in waist and full skirt style ushered in a new era in womenswear. Will a droopy star, as seen on the Rottingdean Bazaar catwalk, be the defining silhouette of the next 50 years in men’s fashion? Only time will tell…

A model on the Rottingdean Bazaar catwalk during the MAN show at London Fashion Week Men's SS19 show held at the BFC Show Space, London.
(Isabel Infantes/PA)

5. Glitter

Part of the Fashion East showcase for emerging designers, the Art School show was a riot of glittery evening gowns (yes, for men), tinsel wigs and bare-chested models with sparkly flecks all over their torsos. Functional? Not really. Fun? Absolutely.

ART SCHOOL PRESENTS SS19: HIGH CONCEPT CHARACTER! LOOK 17: KEVIN LE GRAND LOOK 18: TOM BARRATT Our final @fashion_east MAN, SS19 sees designers @eden_loweth & @decadunce interpret our community cast of friends collaborators and loved ones into High Concept Characters representative of every beautiful, emotive part of our world ❤️ Designers: @eden_loweth @decadunce Choreography: @hollytblakey Styling: @eden_loweth @decadunce Make Up: @beccamua Using @maccosmetics Hair: @jondefranc Using @fudgehair Jewellery: @dominicmyatt Custom Shoes: @ginashoesofficial Eden & Tom would like to take this opportunity to thank @_lulukennedy @natasha_booth @raphaellemoore and all @fashion_east for four incredible seasons. You all are a constant source of support and we can't thank you all enough. ❤️ #MANSS19

A post shared by Art School (@artschool_london) on

6. Vinyl

‘Plastic fantastic’ was a big womenswear spring trend with see-through raincoats, bags and accessories seen on the catwalks. Now men are getting a look in thanks to outwear specialists A-Cold-Wall’s vinyl zip tops, so now you can repel the rain and flash your six-pack at the same time…

A model on the catwalk at London Fashion Week Men's SS19 show held at the BFC Show Space, London.
A-Cold-Wall SS19 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

7. Face paint

Stefan Cooke didn’t stop at printing T-shirts and bomber jackets – models’ faces were daubed with graphics from the collection too.

Models on the Stefan Cooke catwalk during the MAN London Fashion Week Men's SS19 show at the Old Truman Brewery, London
Stefan Cooke SS19 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

8. Backpacks

Forget those neat and sleek leather backpacks that are all over the high street right now, at the Berthold show it was all about mega military-style rucksacks. Basically, if it doesn’t look like you’re going trekking round South America for at least three months your bag isn’t big enough.

A model on the catwalk during the Berthold London Fashion Week Men's SS19 show held at the BFC Show Space, London.
Berthold SS19 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Heartbreaking reason Corrie's Bill Roache missed dying daughter's final moments

Heartbreaking reason Corrie's Bill Roache missed dying daughter's final moments
Residents of popular Dublin estate WARNED about UNSAFE balconies

Residents of popular Dublin estate WARNED about UNSAFE balconies
Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews Have Married In An Intimate Ceremony

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews Have Married In An Intimate Ceremony

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Man dies and partner seriously injured after intruders attack their home overnight

Man dies and partner seriously injured after intruders attack their home overnight
TWELVE Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month

TWELVE Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month
Irish holidaymakers are being being warned about these 10 HORRIBLE scams

Irish holidaymakers are being being warned about these 10 HORRIBLE scams
[PICS] Kerrie Harris looks STUNNING as she ties the knot with long-term love and Irish footballer Robbie Brady

[PICS] Kerrie Harris looks STUNNING as she ties the knot with long-term love and Irish footballer Robbie Brady