The Tony Awards 2018 was as full of sparkly fashion as you would expect

Everyone from Tina Fey to Claire Danes hit the red carpet in New York.

Theatre is arguably one of the most flamboyant sections of the arts, so it comes as no surprise that the fashion we saw at the Tony Awards was suitably jazzy.

Sunday night saw the best of American theatre come together in New York’s Radio City. Sure, we were all wondering who would win the top prizes, but many of us were even more interested in what people would wear to the star-studded event.

Luckily, we weren’t disappointed. The overwhelming trend of the night seemed to be sparkles and metallics. Here’s the best of the glittering bunch.

The silvers

(Evan Agostini/AP)

Nothing says classy but fun for an awards ceremony like a sweeping silver gown – and it feels like the perfect vibe for the Tonys.

Tina Fey wrote the film screenplay for Mean Girls, and on Sunday night she was repping the musical stage adaptation which was nominated for 12 awards.

For the occasion, she wore one of our favourite outfits of the night – a silver embellished gown with feather details by Thom Browne. Browne’s fashion is known for being quite dark and alternative, but this was a beautiful and light addition to the red carpet.

(Michael Zorn/AP)

Broadway actor Kelli O’Hara also sported a silvery feathery look, but hers was completely different to Fey’s. The outfit almost had a figure skating vibe to it, thanks to the illusion netting around her midriff and the way the skirt flowed out.

(Evan Agostini/AP)

Cathryn Stringer walked the red carpet with her husband Joshua Henry, who was nominated for actor in a leading role in a musical. She kept things classic and classy with a straight-cut gown with long sleeves and a v-neck, jazzed up thanks to the silvery pattern.

The golds

(Evan Agostini/AP)

Sara Bareilles co-hosted the ceremony with Josh Groban, so you can be sure she brought her fashion A-game. This is the first dress Bareilles wore, as she walked the red carpet before the show kicked off.

She certainly started things with a bang in this princess dress by J Mendel. We love how the colour almost looks like copper, giving a new and interesting twist to the classic gold gown.

(Evan Agostini/AP)

Claire Danes didn’t go down the traditional route either in this Valentino leopard print gown. The tiered nature of the dress works well in accommodating the actor’s growing baby bump.

The jumpsuits

(Evan Agostini/AP)

Kerry Washington was serving some seriously futuristic looks on Sunday night. This Versace jumpsuit really had it all – a train, bedazzles, cut outs and a deep v. It was all perfectly extra.

(Evan Agostini/AP)

Comedian Tiffany Haddish also went down the jumpsuit route, but her silvery Michael Kors number was completely different to Washington’s. It was form fitting, with long arms and flared legs, and a pattern that could have been grandma-y – except for the fact that the colour sparkled and Haddish was seriously working it on the red carpet.

The colours

(Michael Zorn/AP)

Metallics don’t just mean golds and silvers, and there were plenty of people sporting colourful sparkles.

Another of Bareilles’ outfits that we particularly loved was demure yet eye-catching – a full-length dress of red sequins.

(Michael Zorn/AP)

Obviously the night was full of performances and musical numbers, including one from Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Not only were the lead singers sporting head-to-toe blue sparkles, but the back-up dancers were also glittery in silver.

Considering it’s a musical about the queen of disco, these outfits seem more than appropriate.

