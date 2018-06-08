6 times people have actually worn the ludicrously large hat trend

We're not sure how they managed to see anything, but no one ever said fashion was easy.

From Pharrell’s giant Vivienne Westwood panama to haute couture bucket hats, it’s clear the world of fashion isn’t afraid to experiment with silly headgear.

The latest – and most outrageous – millinery trend has been popularised by French brand Jacquemus.

And just in time for summer, everyone is going crazy for ridiculously large straw hats.

It looks cool on the runway and in high fashion editorials, but surely people can’t be wearing it IRL? Jacquemus posted a behind-the-scenes video of a photoshoot that shows just how hard the hat is to wrangle in the wind.

Regardless how tricky it is to wear, it would seem people really have started wearing these big hats out and about…

1. For a summer party

Paired with a bright floral dress, this hat does look particularly cute. However, we’ve got to wonder – how annoying is it to manoeuvre when greeting your friends and trying to kiss them on the cheek? Surely it’d get in the way? Things could get awkward fast.

2. For a wedding

Yep, that’s right – someone genuinely wore a Jacquemus huge hat for their nuptials. Danish it-girl and model Emma Leth’s wedding outfit certainly wasn’t for the shy or retiring – she paired the ginormous hat with a vintage lace dress worn without a slip.

Leth told Vogue: “Getting married is a deeply private thing that you do in front of a lot of people. This is why I needed a hat that combined the feeling of hiding and sharing generosity at the same time.”

It is true – you would definitely be able to hide from any irritating relatives you didn’t want to speak to in this hat, so maybe she’s onto a winner?

3. For the streets

Such a statement hat doesn’t always have to be for a big occasion, it can also be worn when you’re just popping down the shops. We’re yet to see anyone wearing a Jacquemus hat down our local Tesco though.

4. For dinner

It looks like the hat can also be worn at night, potentially out for dinner. However, it seems a shame to waste one of the biggest assets of the design – the fact it’s such an incredible mode of sun protection.

5. For lunch

This is another example of the hat being worn casually. Instead of being paired with other wacky fashion trend like clear plastic heels or biker shorts, it’s unexpectedly being worn with a very normal and day-to-day outfit – and it works.

6. For the beach

Okay, this one is cheating a bit because Bella Hadid is actually a model and is no stranger to wearing bizarre high fashion get-ups. However, she’s a good example of where you would probably expect to see these gargantuan hats: on the beach. After all, it is actually a sun hat.

Hadid isn’t the only one who’s fallen in love with the big hatted trend. Jacquemus’ version sold out online and has had to be restocked due to demand.

