12 of the best grooming gifts for dads

With Father's Day just round the corner, Katie Wright selects the treats that are sure to impress.

Fathering Sunday (as no one called it, ever) falls on June 17 this year, the day when we thank our dads for all they’ve done for us.

If your old man is anything like mine, then he’s been – at various times throughout the years – your personal chauffeur, decorator, interest-free loan provider, giver of advice, settler of sibling arguments and secret weapon in pub quizzes.

For all that and more, our dads deserve an enormous amount of gratitude, and more than just a card and a hug once a year.

So, why not treat pops to something special from the grooming department to show him how much you care?

Ensure your favourite child status is sealed this Father’s Day, with one of these stylish pressie picks…

1. Clinique For Men Daily Age Repair Skincare Kit, £30.15, John Lewis

This trio of face wash, shaving cream and moisturiser delivers baby-soft skin, but the slate grey aesthetic means even the manliest dad won’t turn his nose up at it.

(Clinique/PA)

2. Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Eau de Toilette, £38.50 for 75ml, and Backpack (free with purchase in store), The Perfume Shop

Buy any bottle of Jean Paul Gaultier’s classic Le Male cologne sized 75ml or larger and you’ll also get a nautical-style toiletry bag or backpack for pa.

(The Perfume Shop/PA)

3. Nuxe Men Travel Set, £8.50, Escentual

Small but perfectly formed, this trio of shower gel, shaving gel and moisturiser is perfect for frequent flyers.

(Escentual/PA)

4. Baylis & Harding Fuzzy Duck Men’s Toiletry Set, £12, Amazon

Is your daddykins basically a 24-hour taxi service for the whole family? Then this jokey jeep tin, which contains shower gel, shampoo and a face cloth, is just the ticket. As long as he sees the funny side….

(Baylis & Harding/PA)

5. Lab Series High Performance Duo, £32.30, Escentual

For the man who’s serious about his skincare, this highly effective face wash and moisturiser duo will really float his boat.

(Lab Series/PA)

6. Honeymoon Island Men’s Toiletry Bag, £21.99, Etsy

For a lovely, personal touch, you can have this vintage-style wash bag embroidered with your dad’s initials.

(Etsy/PA)

7. Prada L’Homme Eau de Toilette Spray 100ml Gift Set, £58.65, Escentual

This cool collection includes a full-size eau de toilette, mini travel spray and shower gel, all scented with the heavenly Prada L’Homme neroli and patchouli blend.

(Escentual/PA)

8. L’Occitane Grooming Routine on the Go, £20

With five beautifully fragranced L’Occitane favourites housed in a neat navy kit bag, this set has everything pops needs for a weekend getaway.

(L’Occitane/PA)

9. ManComb Limited Edition Comb/Bottle Opener, £18, Etsy

For the dad whose lustrous locks are his pride and joy, this comb – which also doubles as a beer bottle opener – is both fun and functional.

(Etsy/PA)

10. Elemis Lily and Lionel Luxury Travel Collection for Him, £45

This luxurious limited edition set comes with five skincare and bathing goodies, and a wash bag designed in collaboration with trendy Brit fashion brand Lily and Lionel.

(Elemis/PA)

11. Jimmy Choo Man Blue Eau de Toilette, £32 for 30ml, The Perfume Shop

The latest addition to the Jimmy Choo fragrance family is fresh and woody with hints of bergamot, black pepper and leather – perfect for your daddy cool.

(The Perfume Shop/PA)

12. ESPA Men’s Skincare Experience, £30

From Shaving Mud to Rescue Balm, this quartet of skincare essentials includes everything a man needs for an ultra-smooth shave. With products worth £37, it’s great value for money, too.

(ESPA/PA)

