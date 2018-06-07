These are the top fashion exhibitions you need to see around the UK

From Azzedine Alaïa to royal wedding gowns, don't miss out on the chance to see some incredible outfits up close.

Most of us don’t exactly have wardrobes full of designer garms, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy the beauty of fashion.

Style is an art form, and one of the best – and most accessible – ways to experience it is through a curated exhibition. Luckily for us, the UK has a number of exciting fashion exhibitions happening all over the country.

We’ve picked out the biggest and boldest shows you’d be mad to miss – they’re either already up and running or soon to start, so plan your visits now.

Royal Women

Where is it? Fashion Museum, Bath

Why should you go? If you were entranced by the recent royal wedding and couldn’t wait to see what dress the Duchess of Sussex was going to walk down the aisle in, this exhibition is for you.

Royal Women features some of the most opulent and glamorous outfits from females of the British monarchy. It includes a 1954 dove grey ball gown that belonged to the Queen Mother, as well as some of Princess Margaret’s gowns designed by Christian Dior and Norman Hartnell.

While you won’t be able to see Meghan’s Givenchy gown, you will be able to take a look at Alexandra, Princess of Wales’ wedding dress from 1863.

How much? Entrance is included in the £9 fee for the museum. The exhibition runs until April 28 2019.

Catwalking: Fashion Through The Lens Of Chris Moore

Where is it? The Bowes Museum, County Durham

Why should you go? Much to many people’s surprise, it’s a French chateau on the border of Yorkshire and County Durham that consistently puts on some of the best fashion exhibits in the UK.

The Bowes Museum’s blockbuster offering this year is a selection of pictures from Chris Moore. Moore is a fashion photographer, who has been snapping from the front row for six decades. See 200 original photos from some of the most beautiful and risque fashion shows of all time, including Balenciaga, Chanel, Dior, Comme des Garҫons, Alexander McQueen, Yves Saint Laurent and Vivienne Westwood. The pictures will be accompanied by a selection of some original catwalk outfits.

How much? Entrance is included in the £14 fee that gives you unlimited entry to the museum for a year. The exhibition will run from July 7 2018 to January 6 2019

Azzedine Alaïa: The Couturier

Where is it? Design Museum, London

Why should you go? The new Design Museum on High Street Kensington was only opened at the end of 2016, and the building is worth a visit for its sweeping architecture alone.

This is the new building’s first foray into fashion, and it has chosen a blockbuster exhibition to start with. It shines a spotlight on Tunisian-born couturier Azzedine Alaïa, and was actually co-curated with him before he passed away at the end of last year.

It is a fitting tribute to the talented designer, and the dresses on show are nothing short of breathtaking.

How much? £16, running until October 7

Himalayan Fashion Exhibition

Where is it? Lotherton Hall, Leeds

Why should you go? If haute couture isn’t your bag, perhaps you could be enticed by a completely different type of fashion exhibition.

Lotherton Hall is currently showcasing outfits from across Tibet, Nepal and Bhutan – including designer garb and everyday clothes.

Fashion is a brilliant way to get an insight into someone else’s culture, and these outfits are a riot of colours and textures. The textiles make a particularly interesting contrast to the traditional architecture of Lotherton Hall.

How much? Entrance costs £7 online, and £7.50 on the door. The exhibition runs until October 26

Fashioned From Nature

Where is it? Victoria & Albert Museum, London

Why should you go? When it comes to putting on fashion exhibitions, the V&A is undoubtedly the best of the bunch. Its solo exhibits showcasing designers like Alexander McQueen and Balenciaga have been smash hits, so you can be sure Fashioned From Nature is just as carefully and engagingly curated.

Instead of just one fashion house on show, this covers a range of clothes spanning 400 years – from 1760s French gowns to modern outfits from Stella McCartney. Everything is linked by nature – both clothes that have been inspired by it, and a look at what impact fashion has had on the environment.

The range of items on display impressive, and the show is particularly apt as the fashion industry is increasingly examining how ethical and sustainable it is.

How much? £12, running until January 27 2019

Fashion Icons: Celebrating Gay Designers

Where is it? Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool

Why should you go? While this exhibition might be small, with just 14 outfits on display, it still packs a huge punch.

Not only is it a celebration of some of the most talented homosexual designers in the industry – including Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent and Karl Lagerfeld – but there’s also an important social reason behind the exhibition. The display launched last year, marking the 50th anniversary of the partial decriminalisation of male homosexuality in England and Wales. It’s a chance to see incredible work and reflect on the huge contribution gay designers have made to the fashion industry.

How much? Free admission, open until summer 2018

© Press Association 2018