Meet Masayuki Ino, the designer who's been awarded this year's prestigious LVMH prize

You're going to be hearing a lot more about streetwear brand Doublet from now on.

Few things could be more exciting than getting the seal of approval from none other than LVMH.

Why? LVMH is basically the king of luxury – the acronym stands for brands Louis Vuitton, Moët and Hennessy. No biggie, but the company also has the likes of Dior, Céline and Givenchy in the fold.

On Wednesday night, Japanese streetwear label Doublet was named winner of the prestigious LVMH Young Fashion Designer Prize. This gives designer Masayuki Ino £247,000 as well as a year of mentorship from one of the biggest luxury conglomerates in the world.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ino, his style, and the prize itself.

Who is Ino?

Ino was born in the Gunma province of Japan in 1979, and learnt his trade at the Tokyo Mode Gakuen Academy.

He worked as a designer for brands including MIHARAYASUHIRO before setting up Doublet in 2012, showing his first collection for Spring/Summer 2013.

What’s Doublet’s style?

Doublet clothes are recognisable for their bright colours, graphic prints, and the fact they often feature lots of badges.

Ino’s style is eclectic, playful and painfully cool. Take a look at some of the brand’s advertising to really understand just how off the wall his vision is – he wants to create “a feeling of strangeness daily wear”. Hip hop artist Lil Uzi Vert and model Kendall Jenner are fans.

Why is it telling that Doublet has won?

The world of high fashion can be austere – it’s often hard for new names and styles to break in, as the establishment has such a tight grip on what’s considered ‘cool’.

However, the fact a streetwear brand has won such a big prize, suggests the tides might be turning. It’s judged by the biggest names in the industry, including Karl Lagerfeld and Maria Grazia Chiuri, and shows they’re open to alternative ways of dressing that aren’t so stiff-collared. This is made even more pertinent considering that on Monday night Supreme – a New York skatewear brand – won the CFDA award for menswear.

It’s also important to note that Doublet is gender-fluid. As more and more designers combine their menswear and womenswear shows and experiment in gender neutral dressing, it’s a big indication of what the future of fashion is going to look like.

So what about the prize?

The LVMH prize was first awarded in 2014, and has quickly become one of the most important awards in fashion. Ino follows in some prestigious footsteps, as the likes of Jacquemus, Marques’Almeida and Grace Wales Bonner have all had success since winning.

This year, Ino beat other big budding names in fashion, such as Eckhaus Latta and Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, for the top gong.

He’s the first non-European based designer to win the prize. Business of Fashion reports that Ino said upon winning: “I’m very surprised and confused.”

Not only does Ino have the cache of such a big accolade behind him, but the hefty amount of prize money as well as a mentorship from some of the most experienced in the industry will no doubt be a huge boost for Doublet.

© Press Association 2018