Pastel power: 5 ways to wear the catwalk trend this summer

Sugary colour combos ruled on the spring catwalks. Katie Wright picks the best pastel pieces on the high street.

The appearance of pale, pretty colours on the spring/summer catwalks wouldn’t normally be much to write home about – but this year, it was the designers who chose these soft shades that was most surprising.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

Tom Ford – known for glitz, glamour and lots of high-contrast brights – showed a variety of bonbon pink and lilac looks, as did Phoebe Philo at Celine, while Victoria Beckham played with ice cream hued tailoring and Preen made the case for patchworked floral pastels.

The good thing about this trend is that because all these hues share a similar frosty feel, you can pick and mix them as you please, but there are certain combinations that really work.

These are our catwalk-inspired pastel picks, and where to shop them on the high street right now…

1. Lilac

Victoria Beckham’s mannish blazer in a Parma Violets purple with matching skinny trousers was one of the standout looks from her SS18 collection, while Nina Ricci’s military-inspired jacket proved that lilac doesn’t have to be ladylike.

Wear it with: Contrast lilac with pistachio green, or go tonal with deeper or brighter shades of purple.

(Debenhams/PA)

Principles Lilac Tailored Jacket, currently reduced to £37.50 from £50; Principles Multi-Coloured Stripe Print Sleeveless Midi Dress, currently reduced to £36.75 from £49, Debenhams

(Tu at Sainsbury’s/PA)

Tu at Sainsbury’s GFW Striped Ruffle Skirt, £20

(The Cambridge Satchel Company/PA)

The Cambridge Satchel Company Light Lilac Small Cloud Bag in Grain Leather, £130

2. Peach

Softer than coral, peach (or apricot, they’re pretty much interchangeable when it comes to fashion) is the warmest of the pastels and, much like Nars’ iconic blusher, Orgasm Blush, is a shade that suits just about everyone.

Wear it with: Keep it warm and sunny by pairing peach with lemon yellow and finishing your look with gold jewellery.

(Simply Be/PA)

Simply Be Print Mock Wrap Tie Waist Skirt, £30

(Dorothy Perkins/PA)

Dorothy Perkins Apricot Button Tab Trousers, currently reduced to £16.50 from £22

3. Mint

Seen on everything from leather jackets (at Acne) to flouncy frocks (Preen and Missoni), mint looked cooler than ever on the catwalks.

Wear it with: Team crisp blue-toned mint separates with powder pink, or make a mint dress the focus of your outfit, accented with black accessories.

(Boohoo/PA)

Boohoo Holly Wrap Front Bodysuit, £16

(New Look/PA)

New Look Mint Green Ruffle Lattice Front Maxi Dress, currently reduced to £20.00 from £29.99

4. Blush pink

Much has been made of the rise of millennial pink, but now designers like Tom Ford and Christopher Kane are moving away from that Barbie-esque hue to something subtler.

Wear it with: Pink and grey is a classic combination, but for summer it has to be dove grey. Alternatively, set off the softness of the pink with scarlet red.

(JD Williams/PA)

JD Williams Concept Cupro Blend Colour Block Blouse, £59; Concept Wide Leg Culottes, £69

(Navabi/PA)

Lost Ink Cold Shoulder Top, £32, Navabi

(Lipsy/PA)

Lipsy Tailored Ruched Sleeve Blazer, £55, Next

5. Pale blue

Often associated with workwear and shirting, icy blue got a refresh for SS18, thanks to the sexy dresses at Versace and ruffled looks at Givenchy and Ralph & Russo.

Wear it with: Combine baby blue and white for a softer take on the nautical navy and white combo, or mix it in with a variety of pastels.

(Oui/PA)

Oui Must-Have Skirt, £109

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Abstract Print Tie Tunic Dress, £69.50





