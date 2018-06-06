This is why your hair gets greasy and what you can do about it

It's all in the way you wash it, Katie Wright discovers.

If you regularly get greasy hair, you’ll know that lathering up and washing away all that oil until your locks are squeaky-clean feels amazing.

But did you know that every time you get all sudsy on your scalp, you could actually be making the problem worse?

According to Fabian Lliguin, founder of Rahua haircare, while shampooing may alleviate the greasiness in the short term, in the long term it can be detrimental.

How? Here, Lliguin busts a common myth about shampooing and reveals what you should be doing instead…



What are the common causes of greasy hair?

“A common cause of greasy hair is often over-shampooing, and over-massaging the scalp while shampooing, which stimulates sebum glands to produce more oils, resulting in a greasy scalp and greasy hair.”



Is greasy hair damaging, or a symptom of damaged hair?

“Greasy hair is a scalp imbalance, and a symptom of over-shampooing and daily massaging, which depletes vital moisturising elements from the scalp and hair.

“In response, the scalp (sebum glands) produces more oils, making a greasy scalp and the damage results in dry hair, particularly at the ends.”

What is sebum?

“Sebum is an oily substance produced by the sebaceous glands. It keeps the scalp moisturised and prevents hair from becoming brittle, but too much of it can cause limp roots and dandruff, and can lead to greasy hair.

“Increased sebum production can be a cause of many factors, including hormone fluctuations (testosterone and adrenaline), and excess product use and lifestyle.”



Does it mean hair is dirty if it’s greasy?

“Greasy hair attracts dirt and debris, thus creating dirtier hair faster.”



How can you stop greasy hair?

“Sulphates are strong chemicals for removing all types of grease. When used on the hair, it over-stimulates the scalp to respond for more oils faster, exacerbating the greasy scalp and hair status.

“I recommend shampooing hair with gentle shampoos – and no more than necessary. Be aware that it will take approximately two to three weeks for the scalp to regain its balance and produce the correct amount of oils for the hair to be healthy.”

3 of the best low-sulphate shampoos

1. Rahua Voluminous Shampoo, £32

(Rahua/PA)

2. Bumble and Bumble Curl Shampoo, £24, Boots

(Bumble and Bumble/PA)

3. Maria Nila Luminous Colour Shampoo, £12.98, SallyBeauty.co.uk

(Maria Nila/PA)

