Body piercings: Things you really need to know about before getting them done

Tempted to get a nipple bar or stud in your cartilage? You might want to read this first.

Body piercings are extremely common – most people you know will have at least one earring, if not a stud, bar or hoop somewhere else too.

Over the years, piercings have become increasingly less taboo. Once upon a time, you wouldn’t dream of going to a job interview with a nose ring, and yet now nobody bats an eyelid if you’re sporting one in the office.

This means we’ve become better educated in what can commonly go wrong with piercings – we know how to prevent and respond to infections, or what to do if we’re allergic to the new piece of metal in our body.

But what about the dangers of body piercings that you might not know about? Now that more of us are getting different body parts pierced, it’s worth being clued up about some of the more unexpected and unusual side-effects.

Of course, the likelihood of these things happening to you are slim – most people with piercings don’t experience any serious problems – but still. Here are a few of the potential body piercing risks you might not have considered…

Tongue

There’s a surprising group of people who hate tongue piercings: dentists. This is because the stud can chip your teeth, and has also been linked to receding gums.

Not only this, but if the piercing isn’t in quite the right place, it can damage your taste buds. If the swelling doesn’t heal properly, your speech might be changed and you might develop a problem with constant drooling – not ideal.

Belly button

As with any piercing, it’s important to get your belly button done in a safe environment. If the equipment isn’t properly sterilised, there’s the chance that it could lead to various blood infections – including hepatitis B and C, as well as HIV.

Unfortunately with belly buttons, once you’ve got through the initial healing period, you’re not necessarily home and dry. If you become pregnant or gain a lot of weight, there’s a chance the piercing could stretch out and become infected again. From a practical point of view, tummy piercings are some of the most irritating because they get easily caught on things and constantly rub against your clothes.

Genitals

I almost faint by just imagining the genital piercing — bear bare (@jinyoungliar) May 21, 2018

Unlike many others on this list, genital piercings aren’t hugely common and are definitely not for the faint-hearted. Other than all the normal risks, there are some extra ones involved with this body part – such as the potential of impotence in men if the erectile tissue is accidentally pierced.

Most piercings hold the danger of incurring a lot of scarring, and for men, scar tissue in this area could potentially narrow the urethra (making urination difficult).

For women, there’s a risk of nerve damage if the clitoris is pierced. Obviously, all piercings in the genital area should be removed if you’re due to give birth, for health and safety reasons all round.

Cartilage

#cartilagepiercing #helixpiercing #piercing #piercings A post shared by Xueli Huang (@xueli_huang) on May 17, 2018 at 10:27pm PDT

While you might think that cauliflower ear is just something rugby players suffer from, it can also be caused by cartilage piercings. This is known as pseudomonas – a bacterial infection that can cause fever and deformity of the ear.

If it is really bad, it can mean that you’ll need to have plastic surgery to reconstruct the ear. Even if it doesn’t get to that serious a stage, you might still be left with an unsightly lump.

Nipples

Tell you what getting your nipple piercing caught on something is the WORST type of pain — loz (@laurenhakeney) May 12, 2018

There’s been a recent surge in the popularity of nipple piercings, thanks to Instagram-famous models like Kendall Jenner showing theirs off in see-through tops.

One particularly painful side-effect of the popular stud or bar is a haematoma – a cyst filled with blood that needs to be drained by your doctor. This, like many of the dangers linked to piercings, is caused by an infection or a reaction to the metal, and is largely preventable by using a certified piercer and cleaning the area properly.

However, not all the scaremongering you see on the internet is true. A tweet recently went viral saying that a nipple piercing would have to be ripped out should you ever need a defibrillator. Pretty gross, right? However, St John Ambulance’s head of clinical operations Alan Weir told us the actual truth.

I read a tweet today that basically said your nipple piercing will get ripped out if you're in need for a defibrillator and now I keep looking at mine in horror. — ♛ (@MissLee__) March 18, 2018

“When dealing with a cardiac arrest, it is important to act as quickly as possible and attach a defibrillator as soon as you can to increase a patient’s chances of survival; this means that there won’t be enough time to remove any body piercings a patient may have and it is normally unnecessary,” he says.

“Providing that the pads are placed in the correct position as shown on the instructions, when a defibrillator shocks a patient with nipple piercings, it shouldn’t cause any harm. At worst, the patient may receive minor skin burns if the pads are stuck too close to the piercing.”

And to debunk another common myth – according to the Association of Professional Piercers, a nipple piercing should have no impact on your ability to breastfeed in the future.

