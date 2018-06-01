National Nail Polish Day: 9 classic shades everyone should own

1st Jun 18 | Beauty

From demure to dramatic, these varnishes are always on trend, says Katie Wright.

OK, it may not be as significant as, say, Red Nose Day or Earth Day, but National Nail Polish Day really is a thing, and it’s happening right now.

Declared by cult nail brand essie, it’s the day we celebrate one of life’s little pleasures: having perfectly manicured hands. Or feet. Or both.

Whether you prefer a subtle sheen or a bold hue, we can all agree that having freshly painted nails can really brighten your day, even if it’s just a DIY job rather than the result of an indulgent salon sesh.

With thousands of varnishes on the market now, we’re spoilt for choice, but while trends may come and go, there are some classics that will never go out of style.

So, to mark nail polish appreciation day, we’ve rounded up nine iconic shades everyone should own…

1. Red

When it comes to nail polish, it doesn’t get more classic than a bright, bold, glossy scarlet. OPI’s Big Apple Red has long been a cult favourite among beauty buffs.

2. Pale pink

For a neat and tidy look, you can’t go wrong with soft pink. It’s rumoured the Queen thinks dark nail varnishes are vulgar and that essie Ballet Slippers is the only shade she will abide. Well if it’s good enough for royalty…

Essie Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers Sheer Pink, £7.99, Boots

3. Dark red

Her Majesty wouldn’t, presumably, approve of dark red nail polish, but that hasn’t stopped Chanel’s Rouge Noir being a long-time best seller. This black cherry hue is a fabulous alternative to scarlet in the winter months.

Chanel Le Vernis in Rouge Noir, £22

4. Black

You might think black nail varnish is a bit gothy, but if your nails are nicely shaped it doesn’t have to be. This fashion girl’s favourite adds edge to otherwise girly outfits and goes with everything from sportswear to floral frocks.

YSL La Laque Couture Noir Over Noir, £20

5. Coral

For sunny days and holidays, a juicy coral can’t be beaten. Maybelline’s Coral Craze is the perfect pinky-orange and suits a wide range of skin tones.

Maybelline Color Show Nail Polish in Coral Craze, £3.95, NailPolishDirect.co.uk

6. Hot pink

Whether it’s fuchsia or bubblegum, everyone needs a bright pink to perk up their fingertips. Dior’s super-sweet Wonderland is a popular choice among mani-addicts.

Dior Vernis in Wonderland, £21

7. Nude

Nude nail varnish, like foundation, should match your skin tone. Whether you’re alabaster, deep brown or anywhere in between, find a shade that suits and buy on repeat.

Tom Ford Nail Polish in Toasted Sugar, £29, Selfridges

8. Navy

The most versatile kind of blue, navy gives your nails drama and glamour but it’s not as harsh as black. Nails Inc’s Prince Arthur Road is a beautifully inky hue.

Nails Inc Nailpure Nail Polish in Prince Arthur Road, £15

9. Purple

Violet and lavender aren’t for everyone, but a deep, dark plum is universally flattering. OPI’s almost-black Lincoln Park After Dark is one of the brand’s most popular polishes, and with good reason.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Lincoln Park After Dark, £13.50

