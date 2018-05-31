Uber will deliver your second-hand clothes to a charity shop for free this Saturday

You don't even have to be in the car to send away your unwanted items, Katie Wright reports.

Have you been meaning to clear out your wardrobe but keep putting it off because you can’t face having full bin bags lying around waiting to be taken to a charity shop, and then having to haul them there yourself?

Well, Uber has just announced an initiative that will makes ditching your forgotten fashions a whole lot more appealing.

On Saturday June 2 from 12pm to 5pm you can use the ride-sharing app in ten UK cities to have your unwanted goods transported to a charity shop – and you don’t even have to be in the car.

It’s in partnership with Cancer Research UK following a survey by Uber which found that while the average Brit gives £60.27 per year to charity, that amount could be increased tenfold if they donated second-hand goods.

To make that process easier, on Saturday free UberGiving cars will be available in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Merseyside, Bristol, Brighton, Cardiff, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

(Uber/PA)

All you have to do is open the app, hit the UberGiving option at the bottom of the screen and request a car.

If successful, the driver will come to your location to pick up your donations and take them to Cancer Research UK. You don’t have to be in the car, just load up and wave goodbye to your wardrobe want-nots.

Uber expects the service to be very popular and recommends checking back later if you can’t get a car straight away.

It’s important to note the items must be in a saleable condition. The shops sell most things, but Cancer Research would especially like to receive men’s and women’s clothing and accessories; small kitchenware (such as crockery and appliances); small electricals (hairdryers and games consoles); and homewares (lamps, mirrors and small furniture).

So, no, Uber won’t cart off the dining table that’s gathering dust in your garage, but it will help get rid of clutter and clothes that you’re tired of but someone else might love.

Decluttering and donating to charity without leaving the house – everyone’s a winner.

