Meet the most influential women in fashion and beauty right now

This is the gospel according to Vogue.

British Vogue has released its list of 2018’s most influential women, and you can be sure that it’s an impressive group of people.

It includes the likes of biochemist Priyanka Joshi and director of the Tate Maria Balshaw. As this is Vogue, there are of course a handful of the most exciting women in fashion and beauty.

Whilst some – like Stella McCartney – are household names, you might not be quite as familiar with everyone who made the list. Here’s a quick run-down of who Vogue thinks are the key women shaping the fashion and beauty industries.

Natalie Kingham

Vogue puts it best: “Put simply, Natalie Kingham shapes our fashion desires.” It’s a bold claim, but not far from the truth – Kingham is the buying director at high-end fashion behemoth MATCHESFASHION, which stocks a range of designer lines.

This means that she has a huge amount of power in shaping trends – the things she chooses for the website will be immediately worn by the fashion pack.

Kingham grew up in South London, and started her career on the shop floor at Joseph. Since then she progressed into fashion buying and styling, and has been at MATCHESFASHION since 2010.

Edie Campbell

Edie Campbell isn’t a new face in the fashion industry – she’s one of the biggest names in modelling. However, Vogue put her on the list this year, not just for her modelling, but also her activism.

Towards the end of last year she wrote an open letter in Women’s Wear Daily about the systematic abuse in the fashion industry, which is seen by many as still due it’s #MeToo moment.

She wrote: “We have a problem: We operate within a culture that is too accepting of abuse, in all of its manifestations. This can be the ritual humiliation of models, belittling of assistants, power plays and screaming fits. We have come to see this as simply a part of the job.”

The 27-year-old is from London and was awarded Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2013.

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney is one of the most instantly recognisable people on the list but far from riding on her famous father’s coattails, McCartney has carved out her own path in the fashion world.

Her eponymous label is wildly successful, and she even designed the Duchess of Sussex’s evening reception dress for her wedding. However, it’s perhaps McCartney’s ethics that make her brand so important. She’s long been a champion of ethical and sustainable fashion – something that is a sad rarity in the industry.

In March the 46-year-old designer bought back the 50% stake French conglomerate Kering had of her business, and Vogue says she now is “running one of the most forward-thinking and powerful independent houses in fashion”.

Adwoa Aboah

In December Adwoa Aboah was named the 2017 British Fashion Council’s model of the year – an unsurprising winner, as the London-born model has become one the most ubiquitous faces in the industry.

The 26-year-old has modelled for everyone from Burberry to Marc Jacobs, and was chosen as the cover star of Edward Enniful’s first Vogue edition.

Just like Campbell, Aboah is widely praised for her activism. She founded the online platform Gurls Talk, which tries to open up conversations around what it means to be a girl today, covering topics like mental health, sex and addiction.

Sue Y Nabi

Sue Y Nabi is the only addition to the list from the beauty industry. Whilst she’s not quite a household name yet, Nabi is still killing it in her field.

The Algerian-born French entrepreneur came up the ranks in L’Oréal, eventually becoming its youngest CEO. She became known as a champion for diversity through her reinvention of the You’re Worth It campaigns (recruiting the likes of Jane Fonda).

Nabi then went on to head up Lancôme and has been working on Orveda, a vegan, gender-neutral, green skincare brand, since 2014. She studied engineering at university, and brings her belief in science as well as Taoism, Ayurveda and naturopathy to Orveda. Nabi is considered to be one of the most exciting people of the beauty industry, so expect to see a lot more from her in the future.

