7 ways to make small eyes look bigger, according to a make-up artist

These pro tips will give the illusion of larger eyes, Katie Wright discovers.

While everyone would love to have huge doe eyes like Emma Stone or Audrey Hepburn, we haven’t all been so blessed in the peeper department.

If you’ve got narrow or hooded eyes then make-up can be tricky – a sultry smoky shadow that looks amazing on almond-shaped eyes can make small eyes appear even smaller and black eyeliner is very difficult to get right.

But that doesn’t mean you have to give up on bold eye make-up all together – just ask Stone’s BFF Jennifer Lawrence who has hooded eyelids but doesn’t shy away from a smoky eye.

(Thinkstock/PA)

By following a few do’s and don’ts you can optimise your eye shape. Here, celebrity make-up artist and Collection ambassador Francesca Neill talks us through her seven top tips for faking big eyes…

1. DO use concealer on your lids

“Dark circles can really make your eyes appear smaller and draw the face down. Apply a colour correcting concealer, such as Collection Lasting Perfection Colour Correcting Concealer in Lemon, both underneath and around your eyes to brighten the eye area and balance out dark purple tones.”

(Collection/PA)

Collection Lasting Perfection Colour Correcting Concealer in Lemon, £4.19, Superdrug

2. DO line your waterline in white

“Create the illusion of bigger eyes by gently running a nude or white eye pencil against your waterline. This extends the whites in your eyes making them look bolder and brighter.”

3. DO highlight the inner corner

“Once you’ve applied your eyeliner, work a shimmery shadow into the inner corner. By highlighting the inner corner, eyes will instantly appear wider and brighter.”

4. DO give your brows an arch

“Eyebrows frame the face and draw attention to your eyes so it’s important to complement them with flattering brows. Tweeze away any stray hairs, lightly fill any gaps with a brow pencil that matches your natural hair colour and use a clear brow gel to brush your brows and set them neatly into place.”

5. DON’T line the lower waterline with black

“Dark colours will shade in the eye area, making the width and height of your eye appear much smaller. Opt for a nude or white liner to make the eyes open up.”

(NYX/PA)

NYX Wonder Pencil in Light, £4.50, Cult Beauty

6. DON’T use too much dark eyeshadow

“Using a dark eyeshadow all over your lids can make the shape of your eyes less noticeable. If you’re going to use dark shadows then make sure to use concealer or a cotton bud to define your eye area.”

7. DON’T use the wrong mascara for your eye-shape

“Small eyes really benefit from a lengthening mascara which is made with fibres that extend the lashes and make the eyes pop. Those with bigger eyes should look for mascaras that add volume to their lashes such as Collection Volumising Mascara which is perfect for a full-lash look.”

(Collection/PA)

Collection Volumising Mascara, £3.99, Boots (available June 6)

© Press Association 2018