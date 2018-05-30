'Glass skin' is in and contouring is out as skincare sales soar and make-up declines

30th May 18 | Beauty

Korean beauty ideals are having a big impact in the UK, Katie Wright reports.

With thousands of products released every year and a new celebrity make-up range announced practically every week, it might seem like beauty is booming, but fast-moving trends mean that not all areas of the industry are growing.

A new report from analysts The NPD Group reveals that UK sales of prestige make-up declined by 2% in the first quarter of 2018, while skincare sales have soared by 6%.

That’s in contrast to the last two years, where make-up saw double digit growth while skincare stayed relatively unchanged.

“The increase in skincare sales and decline in make-up sales is a complex story,” says Helen Duxbury, Senior Account Manager, NPD UK Beauty. “There was a post-Brexit boost in prestige beauty with global shoppers flocking to the UK to purchase designer beauty brands and make-up really benefited from this trend.”

The boom in colour cosmetics was driven largely by digital trends, she explains: “There was a social media frenzy around contouring and pronounced, heavy make-up styles on Instagram popularised by Kim Kardashian. However, we are now seeing the K-Beauty [Korean beauty] trend for ‘glass skin’ take hold.”

‘Glass skin’ means smooth, blemish-free, luminous skin, reportedly achieved by following a meticulous 12-step skincare routine morning and night.

“We have seen a definite shift in the purchasing behaviour of beauty consumers, who seem to be moving away from make-up products that create a defined, chiseled look to their make-up,” Duxbury says.

As a result, from January to March this year sales of bronzer declined by 5% and blusher by 10%, while anti-ageing skincare and moisturisers grew 10%, serums by 12% and toners by 15%.

“The trend now is more towards natural enhancements and certainly the K-Beauty trend for ‘glass skin’ is increasing in popularity especially with the increase in sales of cleansers, toners and serums, which are so crucial to this regime,” Duxbury adds.

It seems women are willing to invest a lot of time and money in their quest for flawless skin, with the ultimate goal being to wear less make-up – and these new stats suggest the skin-first approach is working.

© Press Association 2018

