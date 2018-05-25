This is why you should keep your perfume in the fridge

Perfume expert Nathalie Lorson tells Katie Wright how you can keep your fragrances fresher for longer.

Where do you keep your perfume? On your dressing table? In a drawer? In your bathroom cabinet? If you answered yes to any of the above, then we’ve got some bad news.

According to perfumer Nathalie Lorson, the only place you should be storing your fragrance bottles is in the kitchen. “It’s better to keep them in fridge. The bottom of the fridge,” the perfumer specifies.

Why? Because if a scent is exposed to light and heat its smell can be affected.

“The top notes can go bad after two, three, four, five months,” Lorson warns, if the fragrance isn’t stored carefully, but those that are kept in a cool, dark place (and preferably in their box) will stay in mint condition for two or three years.

In fact, that’s what Lorson, who created the new Boucheron Collection Santal de Kandy, does when she’s working on a new formulation with her team and wants to sample existing perfumes for reference.

“We bought all the perfumes on the market because sometimes you have to smell the perfume, and we keep everything in the fridge.”

Lorson, who is also the nose behind hit fragrances such as YSL Black Opium and Versace Eros Pour Femme, admits that it isn’t necessarily practical to keep your favourite scent boxed and in the fridge.

“But, for example, if you have a lot of different perfumes and there’s one you don’t use very often, put in the fridge and when you want to wear it for a special occasion, you can take it out,” she advises.

It’s particularly good advice if you’ve got a limited edition bottle that – sob! – won’t ever be available to buy again. To that end, I am now dashing home to put my beloved Jo Malone Tudor Rose and Amber (part of 2015’s Rock The Ages collection) straight in the fridge.

