Drew Barrymore swears by this hair product - and you won't believe her before and after pictures

The actress has revealed how she transformed her locks from frazzled to fabulous.

As anyone who’s ever bleached their hair will tell you, peroxide can really take its toll on your locks.

Finding a cure for over-processed hair is on many of our beauty hit lists, and now Drew Barrymore has shared remarkable before and after pics on Instagram showing how she transformed her “dead” hair – and it’s all down to one cult beauty product.

“A few months ago I lightened my hair and it just looked dead!” the actress posted alongside the first photo, explaining that she wanted to switch up her look to feel more attractive but it “totally backfired.”

Her hair appears, it has to be said, very dry indeed, the blonde ends look frizzy and in need of some serious TLC.

“Watch out for how I took charge and got my solution,” she continued, citing hair stylist Tracey Cunningham for turning her on to her strand saviour.

In the next photo, the 43-year-old revealed a head of gorgeous golden curls, a world away from her formerly frazzled locks.

To what does she owe the transformation? It’s all thanks to a three-step treatment called Olaplex.

You might have heard of the brand before. Kim Kardashian said at a beauty masterclass a few years ago that she uses it as an overnight hair mask, but to get the full Olaplex treatment you’ll have to head to a salon.

The first step uses Olaplex No.1 Bond Multiplier, either mixed with your hair colour or applied as a stand-alone treatment, to permanently rebuild disulphide bonds in the hair, which are damaged due to colouring.

Step two, No. 2 Bond Perfector, is also applied in salon, after your colour or treatment, then step three, No. 3 Hair Perfector, is an at-home mask that should be applied to clean, damp hair and left on for at least 10 minutes. It can be used up to three times a week for very damaged hair.

The result? Hair that’s “curling and bouncing and actually looking like hair rather than coughed up bird feathers,” as Barrymore put it.

And it’s not just beneficial for blondes, either. Olaplex repairs damage caused by heated tools and styling, so whatever the cause of your hair SOS this molecular miracle-worker can help.

But don’t just take our word for it.

“I use Olaplex in every salon colouring service, and always recommend the use of No.3 at home, ” says Craig Purves, Salon Artistic Director and Session Stylist. “Not only does this unique product give me piece of mind that I’m not compromising the condition of my client’s hair, but my clients are achieving the results and growth they see in Instagram photos.”

If your hair is in need of some rapid repair you can buy Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector, £32, from FeelUnique or to find your nearest salon go to the Olaplex website.

