Could camel's milk have some surprising beauty benefits?

23rd May 18 | Beauty

The hump-backed creature's milk could work wonders on your skin and hair, Katie Wright discovers.

ThreetCamels (Ethiopia)

With their huge eyes and lengthy lashes, camels are one of the animal kingdom’s most adorable inhabitants, but did you know that the desert-dwelling animal could actually help to enhance your beauty?

No, not by stealing their eyelashes to make falsies (that would be just plain wrong) but by using camel’s milk as part of your beauty routine.

“Arabs have been using camel’s milk for centuries in both their diet and beauty regime, to stay strong, maintain health, and give the skin a healthy glow,” says Mona Alyedreessy, founder of soap brand Azara Beautique.

Lower in fat than cow’s milk, camel’s milk is rich in carotene, iron and B vitamins plus natural acids that moisturise and soften the skin.

“It’s considered a superfood, and whether you consume it internally or use it on your skin and hair externally, you will feel the benefits,” Alyedreessy explains.

Anyone for a nice glass of 🐫🥛#camelmilk

A post shared by Dan Gazzard (@dangazzard) on

“When used in cosmetics products, it nourishes, hydrates and smooths out wrinkles, to give a soft and youthful appearance.”

Camel’s milk products are great for those with sensitive skin as well.

“It has soothing properties that help treat inflamed and irritated skin. Many customers use our camel soap as a natural treatment for psoriasis,” says Alyedreessy.

Today we are making a fresh batch of Camel Milk and Sidr Honey soap 🐪🍯 Did you know that camel milk is on the list of superfoods?! Whether you consume it internally or use it on your hair and skin externally, your body will absorb its benefits into the blood stream. Camel milk has less fat than cows milk and is rich in Vitamin C, unsaturated fats, iron, and essential B vitamins. Arabs have been drinking camels milk for centuries to make them strong and maintain their health. We freeze our organic camel milk and make new cold-processed soaps in small batches every week to ensure that their nutritional benefits are preserved and not lost over time. Each batch is left to dry and cure for 6 weeks before being hand wrapped. We obtain fresh milk from the local organic camel farm in Saudi Arabia every 6 to 8 weeks to ensure that the milk we use is always new and sweet. The fresher the milk, the better the smell, quality and texture of the soap💚#organicproducts #organiccosmetics #organicsoaps #naturalsoaps #vegansoaps #naturalcosmetics #organicskincare #organichaircare #naturalskincare #naturalhaircare #naturalbeautyproducts #fairtradeproducts #healthycosmetics #healthyskincare #handmadecosmetics #handmadesoaps #ecofriendlycosmetics #crueltyfreeskincare #noanimaltesting #fairtrade #handmadeintheuk #vegansoaps #artisansoaps #greencosmetics

A post shared by Azara Beautique (@azarabeautique) on

Curious to find out if the dromedary-derived drink can help you? Here are five camel’s milk beauty products to try…

Azara Beautique Camel Milk and Sidr Honey Soap
(Azara Beautique/PA)

Azara Beautique Camel Milk and Sidr Honey Soap, £22

Desert Farms Moroccan Lava & Camel's Milk Nomadic Secret Face Masque
(Desert Farms/PA)

Desert Farms Moroccan Lava & Camel’s Milk Nomadic Secret Face Masque, £24

Shea Terra Organics Argan Zafran and Camel's Milk Facial Wash
(Shea Terra Organics/PA)

Shea Terra Organics Argan Zafran and Camel’s Milk Facial Wash, £20.64, EVitamins

Milk Essence Dessert Care Cream
(Milk Essence/PA)

Milk Essence Dessert Care Cream, £25, UK Camel Milk Ltd

Zhenobya Camel Milk Soap
(Zhenobya/PA)

Zhenobya Camel Milk Soap, £4.49, Ecco-Verde

