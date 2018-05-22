Meghan makes first appearance since wedding in one of Kate's favourite labels - and sheer tights

The new Duchess of Sussex has gone full royal in a very British hat and Goat dress.

The Duchess of Sussex has made her first appearance with new husband Prince Harry since their wedding at a garden party celebrating Prince Charles’ charitable work in his 70th year – and all eyes were on her demure, very polished outfit.

Meghan wore a saucer-style hat by Philip Treacy, a favourite among the royals, in the sunshine. She already seems to be taking inspiration from her sister-in-law, as her dress is by luxury British label Goat – a brand the Duchess of Cambridge often wears.

The blush “Flavia” dress in dusky pink is described on the Goat website as having a “contrast silk-chiffon decolletage and sleeves with delicate frayed edge trim on the neckline and cuffs”. It’s available for £590 (but probably not for long).

We all know Kate loves a clutch bag and Meghan swapped her usual handbag for a matching pink clutch, but with the warm weather, some were confused about her white tights.

Is it because she’s a royal now? Are they supposed to match her sleeves? Did she choose them herself?

my mom said meghan markle cant go in public without pantyhose or tights now that shes royalty… or what lmao… honestly asking what happens if she doesnt follow that rule does the queen lecture her? is it a fine? what happens i need to know — 🌗 (@fruitbedazzle) May 22, 2018

Meghan is officially a Royal now. Look at the size of the hat. Lol — Alicia. (@Lissia) May 22, 2018

If the Meghan effect is already taking hold and you desperately want Meghan’s hat for yourself we’re afraid it’s bespoke, but the designer does do a similar one you can buy.

Meghan is wearing a bespoke hat from Philip Treacy, most similar to this style (with thanks to @PerthsFashion for the link) https://t.co/dcjnyER9Xt pic.twitter.com/9WSfZTwVU3 — Meghans Mirror (@MeghansMirror) May 22, 2018

Meghan’s hair was pulled into a sleek bun, ditching the messy bun of her wedding day in favour of a style that would be sure to stay put under that hat.

