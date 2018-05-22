How to wear a crop top at any age

Katie Wright rounds up the crop top combos that everyone will love.

It’s the latest in a long line of Nineties trends that have seen a renaissance lately – crop tops are well and truly back on the fashion map.

But if you think midriff-baring tops should only be worn by those below a certain age (and size), think again.

“We believe in celebrating style at any age, shape or size,” says Suzi Burns from JD Williams, the retailer which specialises in fashion for women aged 45-plus.

“Our ‘Midster’ customers are becoming increasingly bolder in their fashion choices, which is great to see, and there’s no reason why they can’t adopt any trend and make it work for them.”

The key, Burns says, is remembering that you don’t actually have to reveal your midriff at all if you don’t want to (but if you do, that’s fine as well).

“Older women can wear the trend by pairing with high-waisted bottoms that rise up past the belly button. This season’s trend for paperbag waists is perfect for this as they tend to sit slightly higher on the torso which will minimise the amount of flesh on show,” she says.

“Wrap style crop tops are also extremely flattering as they can be adjusted according to how much skin you want to show. They also draw the eye inwards which is flattering on large or small busts.”

“Above all, wear with confidence,” she adds. “There’s no better accessory to an outfit than a big smile; style should be fun and enjoyed by everyone, regardless of age.”

With that in mind, here are five flattering crop top combinations to wear with pride – and a smile.

Cool crops: Team your top with…

1. Trousers

(River Island/Very/PA)

River Island Yellow Stripe One Shoulder Shirred Crop Top, £15 (reduced from £35); V by Very Pink Wide Crop Trouser, £28

2. A maxi skirt



(New Look/JD Williams/PA)

New Look Navy Lace Crop Top, £19.99; JD Williams Tiered Pleated Maxi Skirt, £45

3. Culottes

(Miss Selfridge/Monsoon/PA)

Miss Selfridge Ochre Twist Front Crop Top, £25; Monsoon Myra Linen Stripe Culottes, £45

4. Jeans



(River Island/PA)

River Island Yellow Stripe Denim Wrap Frayed Trim Crop Top, £30; Dark Blue Alexa Cropped Wide Leg Jeans, £40

5. A high-waisted skirt



(Fatface/Miss Selfridge/PA)

Fatface Athleisure Emma Cropped T Shirt, £35; Miss Selfridge Ivory Button Paper Bag Skirt, £30

