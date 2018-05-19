Get the look: Meghan's wedding day make-up

A make-up artist who's worked with the newlywed on fashion shoots, reveals how to create her 'chic and classic' look.

Lydia Sellers has made over Megan’s face many a time, including prepping the Suits star for one of her best friend’s weddings.

“She’s so chic and classic,” says Sellers, who’s also an ambassador for Iconic London, commenting on Meghan’s wedding day make-up. “I knew she’d stick to something authentic and natural – and that’s this look to a T. It’s all about her skin and her freckles. Subdued glamour is her signature look.”

For anyone wanting to replicate Meghan’s classic style, Sellers recommends the following…

1. Skin

“Prepping the skin is really important. I love Iconic Prep-Set-Glow, €24, for the night before. It’s a nourishing spritz with a light glow. The following morning, a great moisturiser is key and it’s important to keep the foundation dewy and fresh – making sure it looks and feels like skin. I like to use a damp beauty blender sponge to keep it supple. When I work with Meghan, I don’t use a ton of powder on her face, it’s just the T-zone and under the eyes, to make sure the concealer is set.”

Recommended product: “I love the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, €49, because it doesn’t go matte – ever. It stays dewy and glowy, and looks and feels like skin.”

2. Cheeks

“For the highlight and blush, creams go on fresh and you can easily layer them for pigment. They don’t sit on the pores like a powder would. This look is all about making sure her skin is shining.”

Recommended product: “In the past, we’ve used Nars Orgasm Blush, €32, a lot, because it has a pink pigment to it, but also an illuminating effect.”

3. Eyes

“It looks like she has a subdued bronzy, smokey eye – which she wears a lot. She’s kept to very earthy tones. I know Meghan likes to layer on mascara, so I’m sure that was part of her routine – maybe popping on a few individual lashes to make sure that her upper lashes were lengthened and really opening up the eye.”

Recommended products: “I would use the Iconic Boom Lash Mascara, 26, because it’s really amazing – it lengthens and gives a lot of volume. I also love Tom Ford cream eyeshadows, because they go on like a cream but dry like a powder. Meghan loves the MAC Teddy Eye Kohl pencil, €18.50, for the inner water line, to give a bronze glow.”

4. Lips

“It looks to me as if she’s gone for her natural lip colour. I think she’s wearing a very simple balm, rather than lipstick.”

Recommended product: Clarins Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector in Rose Shimmer, €20

