One loose strand of Meghan's hair really stressed royal wedding viewers out

But some thought the new Duchess of Sussex's hair was just perfect anyway.

Meghan walked up the aisle to marry Prince Harry with her hair styled in a low bun. Her hairstylist was Serge Normant, a Hollywood favourite, but many people decided something was out of place.

Her perfect locks were perfectly parted and swept up, but one wisp of hair dangled down the right side of her face.

Meghan Markle leaves St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle after her wedding (Gareth Fuller/PA)

It really stressed some viewers out, who had expected her hair to be groomed to perfection on her big day.

I really want someone to call “cut” and fix Meghan’s stray hair #RoyalWedding — Merryn Porter (@Merryn_Porter) May 19, 2018

Meghan’s hair is giving me so much anxiety — Hannah Donohue (@HannahEDonohue) May 19, 2018

Meghan Markle looks stunning in @givenchy but that one piece of unruly hair that’s separated from the rest is going to haunt me for life #royalwedding — Allie Stone (@alliepsto) May 19, 2018

Who did Meghan’s hair?? Those strands are annoying her. YOU HAD ONE JOB. #RoyalWedding — Jo Waterman (@JoeyWaterman) May 19, 2018

Someone make that little wisp of Meghan’s hair its own Twitter account. #Royalwedding #SkimmLife — theSkimm (@theskimm) May 19, 2018

If Harry was truly perfect, he would tuck that stray hair in Meghan’s face behind her ear. #RoyalWedding — Jen (Marcus) Santamaria (@jensantamaria) May 19, 2018

Others thought the imperfect bun, with loose strands around her face, and natural-look make-up was perfect though.

(Ben Birchall/PA)

Meghan looked like herself, minimal makeup and hair up. She chose to be herself. Her eyes and smile said it all. That’s all she needed. #RoyalWedding #RoyalWedding2018 #HarryandMeghan — Shuri’s Lab Assistant (@ivoireCouronneM) May 19, 2018

I love that Meghan’s hair isn’t 100% cooperating which is representative of how she will be with these royal rules. #RoyalWedding — Amy Elizabeth (@amymeggs) May 19, 2018

The newlyweds shared a kiss on the steps of St George’s Chapel after the fairy-tale wedding.

