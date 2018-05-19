Have we seen Kate's royal wedding outfit before? Here's what everyone is saying

19th May 18 | Beauty

Has the Duchess of Cambridge re-worn yet another designer dress?

Royal wedding

It’s less than a month since she gave birth to her third child, yet the Duchess of Cambridge looked remarkable as she arrived at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Elegant as ever, she opted for a pale lemon, silk, tailored coat dress by Alexander McQueen, a perfect choice for a sunny spring day.

The simplicity of her dress was offset by her show-stopping Philip Treacy headwear and pair of Jimmy Choo stiletto court shoes.

Kate and Princess Charlotte (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Kate and Princess Charlotte (Andrew Matthews/PA)

But being a busy mum can mean spending the day shopping for wedding outfits isn’t always possible. And as we know, Kate’s not against recycling outfits she’s worn before. Could this be a third – or even fourth-time outing for the coat dress?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte (in pram) as they leave the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Norfolk, after Charlotte's christening (Mark Turner/PA)
Kate at Princess Charlotte’s christening, in what looks like the same McQueen coat dress (Mark Turner/PA)

It looks remarkably similar to the McQueen dress Kate wore to her daughter Charlotte’s christening in July 2015, to the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele ceremony in July last year, and also the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations in 2016.

The Duchess of Cambridge in a carriage for the Trooping the Colour ceremony, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday (Yui Mok/PA)

But the reaction on social media has been pretty positive…

Though not everyone was so convinced.

But we’ve got to love the way Kate masterfully refreshes her outfits and wears them time and time again.

