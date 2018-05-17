Feel confident in your skin

If spring has finally sprung in your part of the world, it's time pack away winter woollies and prep for warmer months ahead.



Cold weather can leave your skin feeling thirstier than The Sahara Desert, and in need of some serious TLC. But with a few well-chosen products, you can be back to baby-smooth gleaming skin in no time. Read on for our top tips for the products that can help restore your skin's natural glow and leave you feeling confident and looking gorgeous.



Exfoliate



The first step to silky summer skin is making sure you scrub away any dead skin cells. Botanics' Detox Brush will perfectly exfoliate your whole body, leaving your skin smooth and fresh.



Don't forget to use a gentle exfoliant on your face and neck too. Boots' No7 Radiant Results Revitalising Daily Face Polish contains a tri-vitamin complex with red ginseng to leave your complexion radiant and revitalised.



Moisturise



After exfoliating, your skin will be in need of some serious hydration. Quench its thirst with Glamglow's Waterburst Hydrated Glow Moisturizer, a weightless water-based cream. The Blue Nymph Lily extract and volcanic Jeju water will help lock in moisture for up to 72 hours.



Tanning



There are a multitude of options for self-tanning and now you can even tan away guilt-free with vegan-friendly products free of parabens and sulphates. Isle of Paradise's Self-Tanning Water sounds good enough to drink as it's formulated with Oxy-Glow complex and packed with avocado, chia seeds and coconut oils, plus colour correcting actives for a natural golden glow.



For a gradual tan suitable for fair to medium skin tones, No7's Naturally Sun Kissed Gradual Body Tan will leave a hint of colour that builds day by day. And for darker skins, add a gleam to your complexion with CYO's Gift of Gold Bronzing Shimmer Oil. CYO's oil contains multidimensional pearls and Vitamin E to give you a healthy bronzed look, while the light coconut scent will remind you of a Caribbean holiday!



Pick a polish



Switch up your nail game for a bright and bold polish. If you're after a pristine pop of colour, try Essie's Perfect Mate, a creamy coral pink. With its extra wide brush which makes application a dream, the chip-resistant formula will leave your talons looking better for longer and certainly put a spring in your step.

© Cover Media Group 2018