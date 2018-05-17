Keep coloured hair happy in the sun

A colour treatment is almost always on the list of to dos ahead of a summer holiday.



However, some experience premature fading as soon as they hit the rays, and notice weakening in the condition of the hair.



We spoke to Goldwell U.K. guest artist Lisa Whiteman to find out how to fight the fade and preserve maximum colour vibrancy in the sun.



Timing is everything: Protect porous strands



"In the salon, we always use a porosity spray and post colour treatment to seal the colour, and this ritual is even more important during the months that the sun is at its strongest," she told us.



"Never have a colour makeover just before your holiday, the cuticles will need time to recover and seal before exposure - newly-coloured hair is a target because it is still recovering from a chemical process."



Lisa suggests having a couple of weeks "grace period" after getting your hair coloured before you sit in the sun, and says it's a good idea to pre-treat the hair three weeks before any planned sun exposure. Using a UV spray whilst away, and having regular colour treatments on your return, will also help to repair any damage the sun has caused.



Goldwell's Kerasilk Color Protective Blow Dry Spray protects hair from UV rays and heat, as does ghd's Heat Protect Spray with UV Protection and Mark Hill's Moisturising UV Protection.



Moodboard your colour



"We plan a colour story for out clients for the year so that we can incorporate hair, colour, type and tone, and pre and post treatment needs," Lisa said. "This takes away any stress and ensures year round hair care and colour needs are covered, without the worry of colour literally washing down the sink - or in the pool."



Poolside decorum



"The go-to beach do (the top knot) is convenient but exposes the mid lengths and ends, making them an easy target for the sun's rays," Lisa said, adding that a loose, low braid is a safer option.



"A braid protects the hair that shows the most year round and ensure you spray and re-spray a UV protectant!"



Post-pool protection



As well as a UV spray, it's a good idea to treat sun parched strands to some TLC. Goldwell Kerasilk Color Intensive Luster Mask treats and nourishes the hair and scalp, infusing your hair with a moisture hit. Aveda also do a great After Sun Treatment Hair Masque, which restores sun-exposed hair, moisturises, and helps defend against free radicals. Or if masks aren't your thing, incorporate after sun care into your usual routine with TIGI Bed Head Totally Beachin Mellow After-Sun Conditioner.

© Cover Media Group 2018