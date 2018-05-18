Beauty buzz: Dark purple lipstick

Many celebrities have experimented with bold lipstick colours of late.



Stars such as Kylie Jenner and Lupita Nyong'o have all sported unconventional hues at recent Hollywood events, while model Gigi Hadid turned heads at the premiere of Serena Williams' new HBO documentary Being Serena in New York when she sported a blackberry hue on her pout.



If you're keen to try out the look, Hepcats' hair and make-up artist Sarah Winstone recommends first spending time prepping the lips like you would a canvas.



"To avoid dark lipstick staining, make sure you've exfoliated and moisturised your lips," she told us. "Dry lips will grab hold of your lippy and absorb more of the colour."



Then, take a good quality lip liner pencil and carefully line the lips before applying several layers of your chosen shade of lipstick. Sarah is certain that Gigi's make-up artist Patrick Ta would have used a liquid lipstick to achieve such a precise finish with the pigment.



"Liquid lipstick is the ideal way to steal this look," the beauty expert explained. "Any wobbly edges can be tidied up using a cotton bud and cleanser, while a little concealer can be dabbed on with a fine brush to create a sharp lip line."



If you are a newcomer to unusual lipstick colours, Sarah also recommended taking some time to experiment with products and practise application by using a lip brush and balancing on your elbow to help steady your hand. She suggested taking into account your skin tone and outfit choice when selecting an edgy lip product too.



"The dark shade Gigi wore is perfect alongside her warm hair and skin plus the gorgeous colour of the tan Derek Lam suit she's wearing," she shared. "It all works together. Typically, cool tones look good alongside warm and vice versa."

