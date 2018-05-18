Tried and tested: Matte lips

Some people only wear a matte pout, while others mix matte lips with high shine and super glossy shades.



But whatever you lust over when it comes to lip make-up, matte is a trend that never goes out of style. We've rounded up three matte products and tried them out to see if they're marvellous or meh.



MAC Cosmetics Matte Lipstick in Velvet Teddy - 4/5



Like Ruby Woo, Velvet Teddy is one of MAC's most loves shades, with the neutral brownish hue suiting pretty much every skin tone under the sun. Line lips first to give this lipstick real staying power and add a hint of liquid highlighter in the centre of the mouth to really make your pout pop. The long-lasting, non-drying formula stays put for a good few hours, but top ups are required.



MUA Luxe Velvet Lip Lacquer in Firecracker - 3.5 / 5



Thanks to Kylie Jenner, the matte lipstick trend isn't going anywhere soon. But you don't need to buy one of her lip kits to experiment with the look. For a fraction of the price, MUA's lip lacquer is a good option and offers up dramatic colour. The quick-dry formula glides on effortlessly to leave a velvety finish, and even while the dark purple pigment is long-lasting, be warned that it can be quite drying on the pout, so ensure to put on some lip balm prior to application.



Rimmel Stay Matte Liquid Lipstick in Plum This Show - 2.5/5



This product is very matte, but sadly heavy and awfully drying. Unfortunately, it also flakes and emphasises any rough skin on your lips, but the result is much smoother once you ditch the doe foot wand that's included and paint the colour on using a lip brush instead. The gorgeous colour will also fade fairly quickly if you're out eating or drinking, but as the product acts like a stain, it won't disappear altogether. Good if you want a smudge of colour that will last, not so good if you want the bold plum shade to stay put with no need for reapplication.

