4 ways to stand out during wedding season (without upstaging the bride)

Katie Wright shows how you can shine while still sticking to the dress code.

Even if it doesn’t involve any members of the royal family, a wedding is a chance to get really dolled up – but what if you’re sick of the usual floral frocks and Bardot tops?

Luckily, the spring catwalks have delivered heaps of occasionwear inspiration, offering plenty of options to ensure you’re the best-dressed guest, whether it’s a rustic country reception or swanky city affair.

And you don’t have to spend a fortune either – we’ve tracked down fabulous fashions that will elevate your outfit from as little as £25.

Here are four ways to rule in the style stakes this wedding season…

1. Fringed frocks

Fringing and feathers were a massive trend at the SS18 shows, but it’s not exactly the easiest look to work into your daily wardrobe.

Special occasions, however, are the ideal scenario to bust out a tasselled little number, especially if you’re going to be shimmying on the dance floor at the end of the night.

These frocks are real showstoppers, so keep your accessories on the minimal side; thin-strapped sandals and one piece of sleek jewellery are all your need to complement your dreamy dress.

(PrettyLittleThing/PA)

PrettyLittleThing Emerald Green Tassel Detail Halterneck Bodycon Dress, £35

(Oasis/PA)

Oasis Fringe Dress, £75 (available June), and Suki Silver Strap Heels, £38



(Nasty Gal/PA)

Nasty Gal Studio Anita Lattice Dress, £120 (tights, stylist’s own)





2. Bold brights

White may be off the cards when it comes to picking a wedding-guest outfit but uber-brights certainly aren’t, and the shops are full of gorgeous colours at the moment.

Yellow, in every variation from mustard to neon, is having a moment, as is hot pink – a silky slip dress is a great place to start.

(Topshop/PA)

Topshop Cowl Neck Slip Dress, £32

(River Island/PA)

River Island Yellow Jacquard High Neck Swing Dress, £42; Earrings, £14, and Green Bag, £35 (earrings and bag available late-May)

(Aidan/PA)

Aidan Scuba Crepe Cocktail Dress, £175, Harvey Nichols

3. Stylish suits

As for suits, they’ve become the cool girl’s occasionwear calling card; why follow the herd in a skirt or dress?

And this is the one trend where pastels are positively encouraged, because if Victoria Beckham says that a mannish lavender two-piece teamed with mint green heels is the suit of the season, then it must be.

Follow VB’s lead and try tailored colour-clashing – a royal blue suit paired with fuchsia heels is another winning combo.

(Simply Be/PA)

Simply Be Lilac Boyfriend Blazer, £50, and Tapered Leg Trousers, £35



(River Island/PA)

River Island Bright Blue Faux Pearl Double Breasted Blazer, £70, and Cigarette Trousers, £45

(Office/PA)

Office Highlighter Tubular Strap Heels Red Pink, £69

4. Hot hats

Whether a hat is listed on the dress code or not, a wedding is the perfect opportunity to make like a royal with a piece of sensational millinery.

The bolder the better is the mantra here – if it looks like a UFO has landed on your head, you’re on the right track.

(Dorothy Perkins/PA)

Dorothy Perkins Showcase Fuschia Spot Bow Fascinator, currently reduced to £20 from £25

(Debenhams/PA)

J by Jasper Conran Red Sinamay Orchid Saucer Fascinator, £85, Debenhams

(Karen Millen/PA)

Karen Millen Asymmetric Spiral Hat, £99; Plunge Blazer, £225, and Mesh Panel Top, £140

