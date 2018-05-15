The beauty treatment Meghan Markle will do just before her wedding, according to her make-up artist

15th May 18

This is the only quick and easy hydration trick Meghan will need on Saturday, Katie Wright reports.

With just four days to go until the year’s most highly-anticipated nuptials, details of Meghan Markle’s wedding dress, hair and make-up have remained firmly under wraps.

But we’ve just been given a sneaky glimpse into the 36-year-old’s pre-wedding beauty routine, thanks to her former make-up artist.

Lydia Sellers, make-up artist and Iconic London ambassador, who has done Meghan’s make-up for magazine covers, fashion shoots and on TV show Suits, has revealed one product the bride-to-be will definitely be packing for her stay at Cliveden House hotel on Friday night.

“Meghan’s secret to glowing skin is her night-before-prep which can be achieved at home using Iconic London, Prep, Set, Glow,”  Sellers says.

This facial mist in shade Glow, £18.50, Harvey Nichols, is used for a technique called ‘moonlight misting’ which hydrates your skin overnight and provides it with a subtle glow.

Enriched with a special blend of nourishing ingredients, including green tea, caffeine, and vitamins E and A, the spritz refreshes your complex while preserving your skin’s natural hydration. Cucumber extract tones and lifts the skin, and adds a boost of freshness.

Iconic London Prep-Set-Glow
(Iconic London/PA)

Apply a generous mist before bed as the final step in your bedtime beauty regime, Sellers recommends, and wake up with skin that’s plump and luminescent.

So there you have it, if you want a complexion that’s as flawless as Meghan’s, it’s all about the prep…

© Press Association 2018

