Fairy-tale frocks and football shirts: All the red carpet hits and misses from this year's TV Baftas

Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 - London

Last night saw the stars of the small screen take to the red carpet for the British Academy Television Awards 2018.

After an awards season where black outfits have ruled in response to the #MeToo movement, this was a noticeably bright affair, with block colours and dramatic gowns dominating on the fashion front.

Not everyone made it onto the best-dressed list, however. Here are all the fashion highs and lows from the TV Baftas red carpet…

The fairy princesses


Caroline Flack
Presenter Caroline Flack, who collected the award for Best Reality Show for Love Island, went for full-on fairy-tale drama in a voluminous pale pink tulle dress with delicate black lace overlay.

Caroline Flack attending the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.
(Isabel Infantes/PA)


Michelle Keegan
Our Girl star Michelle Keegan was giving us major Belle from Beauty And The Beast vibes in her strapless sherbet lemon yellow gown by Suzanne Neville.

Michelle Keegan in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.
(Ian West/PA)


Amanda Holden
Amanda Holden looked hot in hot pink, her plunging silk dress accessorised with some subtle bling.

Amanda Holden attending the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.
(Isabel Infantes/PA)

The colour blocking queens


Lucy Mecklenburgh
Only Way Is Essex-star-turned-fitness-guru Lucy Mecklenburgh isn’t shy about showing off her incredible figure, but last night she chose a (comparatively) demure gown. The stunning fuchsia shade and floaty fabric made this a real winner.

Lucy Mecklenburgh attending the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.
(Isabel Infantes/PA)


Joely Richardson
Joely Richardson, who presented Sean Bean with his Leading Actor award, really stood out from the crowd in a royal blue wrap dress. The electric hue looked amazing with her icy blonde hair and blue eyes.

Joely Richardson attending the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.
(Ian West/PA)


Amy Jackson
Serving seductive vintage glamour, actress Amy Jackson chose a mustard yellow dress with bold shoulders, a gathered front and flowing pleated skirt.  She contrasted the colour with bright blue eyeshadow and nude heels.

Amy Jackson attending the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.
(Ian West/PA)

The glittering girls


Vanessa Kirby
Best Supporting Actress winner Vanessa Kirby, who won for her scene-stealing performance as Princess Margaret in The Crown, sparkled in every sense of the word, her breath-taking crystal-covered Dior gown perfectly complemented with flawless hair and make-up.

Vanessa Kirby with her award for Best Supporting Actress in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.
(Ian West/PA)


Katherine Ryan
Comedian and presenter Katherine Ryan looked sleek and chic in a long-sleeved column gown in a swirling silver fabric. A smooth, side-parted hair ‘do and bold black eye make-up completed her look.

Katherine Ryan attending the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.
(Ian West/PA)


Jane McDonald
Taking home the Features gong for Cruising With Jane McDonald, the 55-year-old glittered in a champagne-hued frock with matching heels. The iridescent sparkle and (subtle) slit made this a very flattering look.

Jane McDonald with the Features award for Cruising with Jane McDonald in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.
(Ian West/PA)

The fashion fails


Daisy May Cooper
Now, we’re all for people taking risks on the red carpet, but borrowing a look from the character you portray on screen is a risk that rarely pays off, and that was the case from Daisy May Cooper last night.

Picking up the award for Female Performance in a Comedy, the actress sported (quite literally) a dress inspired by her This Country character’s love of Swindon Town Football Club. She also ditched her shoes to collect her gong. Comfortable flats are one thing, but going barefoot on stage is a bit much…

Daisy May Cooper with the award for Female performance in a comedy programme for This Country in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.
(Ian West/PA)


Louise Redknapp
There’s a fine line at awards ceremonies between looking ‘effortless’ and looking under-dressed. Louise Redknapp unfortunately fell into the latter category with her floral tiered dress, which was just a bit too beachy for a black-tie affair.

Louise Redknapp attending the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.
(Isabel Infantes/PA)

