Lady Gaga might be launching a beauty brand: 11 products we're dying to see

Rumour has it the singer is set to become the next celebrity to launch her own make-up and skincare.

Given her penchant for flamboyant make-up both on and off stage, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that rumours have been swirling about Lady Gaga launching her own beauty brand.

The surest sign yet that the pop superstar is about to follow in the footsteps of Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez came this week, when her company registered a trademark in the US for a cosmetics line called Haus Beauty (Haus of Gaga is the name given to the singer’s creative team).

According to the trademark, the company could produce make-up, as well as skincare, and we might already have got a sneak peak at the goods, given the 32-year-old captioned this picture – in which she’s wearing a bold make-up look – #HausEditorials.

The singer hasn’t been forthcoming with any other details, so we’re going to have to wait and see if there’s big reveal, but in the meantime, here are 11 products we’re really hoping will be part of the Haus Beauty line-up…

1. Eyebrow pencil

Lady Gaga has amazing eyebrows. Long, lustrous and full, they look particularly incredible when they’ve been filled and shaped, so we’d love to get our hands on a product that can give us Gaga-esque brows.

2. Liquid eyeliner

It’s hard to pin down one signature beauty look of Gaga’s, because she changes her make-up so often, but she looks stunning with a sharp, cat-eye flick. A liquid eyeliner pen from Haus Beauty would no doubt be superb.

3. Mascara

What goes hand in hand with a feline flick? Several coats of black mascara, of course, and we think Gaga would come up with a truly lash-tastic formula.

4. False eyelashes

Having said that, we know Gaga is no stranger to a pair of falsies, and could lend her expertise to create the fake eyelashes of our dreams.

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jan 16, 2018 at 3:57pm PST

5. Red lipstick

A regular red lipstick wearer, we reckon Gaga could create a whole range of scarlet lippies named after her greatest hits. Bad Romance Red, anyone?

Music 🎶 saves my soul. A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Dec 2, 2017 at 4:12pm PST

6. Nude lipstick

For high-profile red carpet appearances like the Grammys, Gaga usually eschews avant-garde make-up in favour of old Hollywood glamour. When she does, her subtle lipstick choices are always on point. We hope Haus Beauty delivers on the nude and natural front, too.

#tillithappenstoyou @official.oscars A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Feb 28, 2016 at 7:19pm PST

7. Lip gloss

At high-concept editorial shoots, Gaga often busts out the high-shine and metallic lip glosses. We think these would be a big hit with millennials.

INTEL x GAGA A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Feb 16, 2016 at 1:38am PST

8. Foundation

Whether it’s on stage, on the red carpet or in shoots, every major Gaga make-up look starts with a flawless matte base. If the singer poured all her beauty knowledge and experience into her own foundation, we think the result would be incredible – and possibly (dare we say it?) better than Fenty.

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Feb 16, 2016 at 9:58pm PST

9. Bronzer

An essential part of her Hollywood glam look, Gaga’s bronzer game is seriously strong, but it’s never overdone, and we want to know how she does it.

Appeal A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 21, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

10. Eyeshadow

Many of Gaga’s most out-there beauty looks focus on her eyes. We’d love to see palettes filled with bright, highly-pigmented eyeshadows in glitter or metallic finishes, so we can all channel our inner pop idol.

11. Blush

And finally, while Gaga tends to steer clear (wisely) of very strong contour products, she loves a bright pop of colour on her cheeks, so the last product on our wish list is blush – the bolder the better.

