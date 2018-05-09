Video: Love Meghan Markle's style? Here are her trademark looks

It started with the Kate-effect – whatever the Duchess wore was quickly swept off the shelves after fashionistas identified whose design she was wearing and everyone else scrambled to copy it.

Now we all want a bit of ‘Markle sparkle’ and the same thing is happening. It often takes just minutes for an outfit Meghan wears to sell out online.

Few style icons have this kind of impact, although the bride-to-be’s current styles are a far cry from those she’d rock on the red carpet in her Suits days.

Much of what we see Meghan in now is dictated by what’s deemed royal-appropriate but her effortless elegance always shines through – with a bolder sartorial choice every now and again. Here are the key trends we’ve spotted her in.

Wrap coats

If there’s one thing we’ve learned since Meghan started dating Harry is that she loves a belted wrap coat and a wide collar. And given that the white Line coat she wore for the engagement photo call at Kensington Palace reportedly sold out within 20 minutes of the pictures circulating, it seems we’re all loving them too. Meghan has an extensive collection – there was that £330 J Crew navy wrap coat in Birmingham, a black Stella McCartney wrap coat in Cardiff and a gorgeous camel Sentaler coat on Christmas Day.



Statement dresses

Meghan has been sticking to royal-appropriate hemlines below the knee, but that doesn’t mean dresses have to be boring. Capes are going to be big this year, after adorning the 2018 autumn/winter catwalks, and Meghan nodded to the fashion-forward look without going OTT in a navy Stella McCartney for the Queen’s birthday party. She can do frilly and feminine as well as sleek though, as she proved at the Invictus Games reception in a green Self-Portrait dress with an Alexander McQueen blazer. The £300 dress sold out without hours of her appearance.

Trousers



While standard in most of our wardrobes, trousers are a pretty bold sartorial choice for Harry’s betrothed. And why shouldn’t she rock a power suit to a black tie event? Meghan opted for an understated and sophisticated Alexander McQueen suit for her first official evening event with Harry. It’s not often you see ripped jeans on royalty, but that’s what Meghan wore in an early public appearance with Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games. We haven’t seen Meghan in anything quite as casual since.

Jackets over shoulders

Shoulder robing (draping your jacket over your shoulders) has been around for a while, but Meghan has brought the trend back into the foreground. She did it with a burgundy leather jacket at the Invictus Games before she and Harry were engaged, and again at the Commonwealth Youth Forum recently with a Camilla and Marc blazer. In fact that was Meghan’s boldest outfit yet – a Altuzarra belted midi dress, with slim straps and an asymmetric cut. She teamed the dress and jacket with sky-high Tamara Mellon stilettos and a cross-body Oroton bag. We hope this fashion flair is just the start of what’s to come from the duchess-to-be.

