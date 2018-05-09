Glossier mascara is finally here but was it worth the wait? We review the eagerly awaited Lash Slick

Fans were beside themselves with excitement when Glossier founder Emily Weiss revealed that the hugely popular beauty brand was developing a mascara back in August last year.

As a cornerstone of most daily make-up routines, mascara was a glaring omission in the Glossier line-up, but Weiss wasn’t about to rush a sub-standard product onto the market.

guys if you’re about to sell mascara then idek I’ve been waiting for this for like 3 years lol — $ (@sammmetz) May 9, 2018

No, sir – it took 248 tries and 18 months to perfect the formula and now the day has finally come for the global launch of Lash Slick.

So what’s it like? I got my hands on a tube a week ago and have been testing it day and night to find out if it lives up to the hype.

Here’s our verdict on Glossier Lash Slick.

(Glossier/PA)

What does it promise?

In short, a lot. ‘Lash Slick lifts, curls and sculpts as it lengthens, enhancing the look of your natural lashes instead of clumping them together or spackling them in product,’ says the blurb.

The black mascara achieves that by using Japanese fibre technology to coat lashes and ‘create a lengthened baby-extension,’ while vegan biotin conditions the hairs and natural polymers give a glossy look.

Lash Slick is billed as water-resistant rather than waterproof, so it’s claimed you can wash it off with warm water.

(Katie Wright/PA)

Does is deliver?

Well, yes and no. In terms of the formula and application it absolutely does. The mascara feels so light and wet, gliding onto lashes with the utmost ease and lengthening from root to tip.

The wand is incredible, too. A tapered comb brush, it grabs and separates your lashes better than any mascara spoolie I’ve ever used (and as a beauty editor I’ve tried them all).

True to Glossier’s ‘less is more’ approach to beauty, Lash Slick is about subtle enhancement, not a false-lash effect, so it’s important to point out that this mascara isn’t for everyone.

(Katie Wright/PA)

If you love loading your peepers up until you’ve got huge, thick, spidery lashes then you’re going to be disappointed by Lash Slick.

Personally, I don’t. My usual everyday mascara is Benefit Rollerlash in brown, because I love a combed, clump-free look, and that’s exactly what Lash Slick gives you, but with a true black colour.

It’s virtually impossible to put too much on, the minuscule teeth keep your lashes completely separated, and I love that.

Before (top) and after using Glossier Lash Slick mascara (Katie Wright/PA)

Once it’s dry, Lash Slick really stays put. It passed the ‘panda eye’ test with flying colours (even over the long hot bank holiday weekend) and the thin formula means it’s great for your bottom lashes too.

The only area I would say this mascara doesn’t live up to its promise is with removal. I tried the warm water-only method and found that while it did come off my lashes (to an extent) I ended up dragging the tiny fibres around under my eyes which obviously isn’t good for the delicate skin.

It lifted right off with regular eye make-up remover and a cotton pad, however, which made me wonder why Glossier bothered with the warm water removal claim at all – if there are people out there clamouring for water-soluble mascara I don’t know they are.

(Glossier/PA)

But that’s a small quibble with an otherwise excellent mascara, one that I’ll be keeping in my make-up kit for good.

Now, if they could just develop Lash Slick in the same shade as Boy Brow Brown my lash-enhancing life would be complete…

Glossier Lash Slick mascara, £14, is available to buy now.

© Press Association 2018