Video: How should men dress for a royal wedding?

From lounge suits to black tie, we find out what the options are.

When it comes to weddings, female guests have so many fashion options and choices to make, while it seems men have far fewer problems deciding what to wear in comparison – a suit’s a suit, after all.

But there are certain rules for men too when it comes to dressing for formal weddings. Are tails necessary? What’s the deal with waistcoats? And should you wear a hat?

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tying the knot on May 19, we caught up with menswear expert and deputy editor of The Jackal, Aleks Cvetkovic, on how to dress appropriately for a royal wedding (should you ever be invited to one).

