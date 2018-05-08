Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put the site to the test

If you’ve seen ads popping up on Facebook or Instagram recently for a fashion brand called Shein promising the latest trends at rock bottom prices, you’re not alone, the Chinese company has been making waves in the UK (and internationally) in the last few months.

With items starting from as little as £3.99 for a top, you might wonder if this online store is a but too good to be true, and if online reviews are to be believed that may well be the case.

Some customers have reported ill-fitting garments and a very complicated returns process which involves taking measurements and sending photos before the company will agree to refund anything. But the site has plenty of fans too who love snapping up trendy blouses and bargain bikinis.

It’s also been a big hit with fashion bloggers, but if you look closely many of those carefully styled and filtered photos come with the familiar hashtags #ad or #sponsored, and we all know that not every Instragrammer is 100% unbiased when it comes to what they’ll promote.

So is it worth splashing your cash on Shein, even when it’s dirt cheap?

Determined to discover the truth, we called in a selection of the brand’s summer clothing and trialled them over the bank holiday weekend. Here’s what we thought.

Gemma tried: Flare Sleeve Bardot Top, £11.99

(Shein/Gemma Dunn/PA)

She said: “You can’t go wrong with this bargain Bardot. It is just as described – a fun, flouncy number perfect for daytime casual – and true to size, with an ‘S’ just perfect for a size eight to 10. The sheer fabric meant it was a tad see-through in the sun, but nothing to write home about. I’d happily wear it again with jeans or denim shorts.”

Katie tried: Tropical Floral Shirring Detail Dress, £25.99

(Shein/Katie Wright/PA)

She said: “I really like this black floral wrap dress. The flowy fabric and dipped hem make it perfect for summer parties or even a wedding and it’s nicely lined with an opaque black material so I don’t have to worry on breezy days! It is on the small side – I’m usually size six and this is listed as an eight – meaning the rouched top was quite tight, but not uncomfortable.”

Georgia tried: Strappy Lace Playsuit, £22.99

(Shein/Georgia Humprheys/PA)

She said: “I was pleasantly surprised by this playsuit. I really liked the way it hugged my waist and think the neckline with the lace trim is really flattering. It looked slightly darker than the picture on the website but the shade of pink was nice and summery. My only issue when it was on was the zip was a bit stiff, but I felt really confident in this outfit so would say that makes it worth the price. I would definitely wear it again, most likely for a night out while on holiday.”

Liz tried: Red Tassel Trim Tiered Dress, £20.99

(Shein/Liz Connor/PA)

She said: “I was really impressed with the fabric quality and fit of this dress. As someone on the shorter side, one of my main worries with internet shopping is that dresses will be too big and drown my shape, especially when they’re in a trapeze style like this red number – but it’s just the right amount of oversized and I love the pom pom details! I would definitely wear it as a cover up on the beach or on sunny park days in the city.”

Katie tried: Blue Floral Print Elastic Shoulder Blouse, £9.99

(Shein/Katie Wright/PA)

She said: “This was my favourite of the Shein pieces I tried. A loose off-the-shoulder blouse made from 100% cotton, the fabric feels great and the embroidery is lovely. It’s so easy to dress up or down in summer with high-waisted jeans and heeled sandals or denim shorts and flats. This top actually wasn’t on the small size and the oversized shaped means it would work for sizes six to ten – and for less than a tenner it’s a serious steal.”

Ella tried: Tropical Two Layer Dress, £13.99

(Shein/Ella Walker/PA)

“I’d heard the sizing could be a bit dodgy with Shein, but wearing a medium, the cut and print or this dress appear to be identical to how they look on the website and the neckline and cut-out back are particularly lovely. It’s a little short, and the waistband is a strangely crunchy elastic, but for £13.99, I’d definitely get some wear out of it this summer.”

Katie tried: Knot Waist Striped Wide Leg Pants, £13.99

(Shein/Katie Wright/PA)

She said: “Sometimes I find that when you buy wide-leg trousers online they turn out to be a really flimsy fabric that creases easily but this striped pair had a decent weight to them. They were long enough (I’m 5ft 7) and the size ‘S’ would fit up to a size eight. Totally on trend and with a cool knotted belt detail, they’re ideal for work or play. Very good for the price.”

Prue tried: Mustard Waterproof Hooded Rain Jacket, £31.99

(Shein/Prudence Wade/PA)

She said: “The jacket looks pretty much like it does online, which is a surprise because that rarely happens. The fit was great and I liked the colour (even if it was slightly darker than the picture, but that’s a minor quibble). Compared to the rest of our haul this is actually on the slightly more expensive side, but it costs about the same as similar macs on the high street.”

Our verdict on Shein

After reading some of the reviews online we were envisioning a bunch of total fashion fails but we were pleasantly surprised by what Shein had to offer.

As some customers have reported sizing was a bit mixed but as any regular online shopper knows that can happen with any website, budget or not.

The sizes do run small so you might need to go one size up, especially with very fitted items – we had one size eight jumpsuit that was so clingy around the waist that no one could fit in it – so plus size girls might struggle when there are only S, M and L options.

We had a lot more success with looser dresses and tops – our favourite pieces were the two Bardot blouses and the summer dresses, all were pretty, flattering and fit well.

We can’t comment on the reportedly difficult returns process but we asked the brand for a response to customers’ complaints. They said: “Shein’s aim is to guarantee an enjoyable shopping experience for each of our customers. Our returns process is simple and straightforward to ensure we deal with refunds or exchanges as soon as possible.

“We firstly ask our customer to get in contact with our customer services department via our website to fill out a returns form. We will then send across the returns information over email and ask for the package to be dropped off (with each item in its original packaging) to a local post office. Most returns are then processed within five business days of receiving the package.

“We will only ever ask for photographs if the package is reported damaged or faulty. This is to help speed up our process so we can alert the manufacturing and processing teams quickly to ensure a fast and smooth exchange or refund for the customer.”

It does sound a bit more tricky than just sticking on a pre-printed label and taking it to the post office, but if you follow our advice for how to pick pieces from Shein that are a safe bet size-wise then hopefully you can nab some bargains and won’t have to send anything back.

© Press Association 2018