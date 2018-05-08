Get the look: Emilia Clarke's cherub make-up from the Met Gala

8th May 18 | Beauty

This year's religious theme produced some incredible looks.

2018 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala

You can trust the A-listers to rock some seriously dramatic looks on the Met Gala red carpet and this year’s theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, produced several jaw-dropping moments – including a nativity scene headpiece from Sarah Jessica Parker, and Rihanna dressed like the Pope.

The make-up was just as theatrical, much of it dark and gothic, or metallic, but we love Emilia Clarke’s stained lip, rosy-cheeked cherub look.

Emilia Clarke attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA (Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

Celebrity make-up artist Jillian Dempsey worked with the actress for the Met Gala, using mostly Laura Mercier products. She says she focused on creating an “angelic” make-up look for Clarke. Here’s what she did to achieve it… 

For a flawless complexion:

Dempsey prepared Clarke’s skin with a couple of spritzes of Laura Mercier Perfecting Water Moisture Mist (£28) for hydration.

She applied Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation in Linen (£35). Then, to create a flushed, ethereal look, she used the brand’s Second Skin Cheek Colour (£19) in Heather Pink on her cheekbones.

To lock down the foundation, Dempsey dusted Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder (£28) onto Clarke’s skin. She says: “I focused on generously applying blush to both her cheeks and eyes, for an especially gilded angelic look.”

Emilia Clarke attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA
(Ian West/PA)

The eyes:

To continue the monochronic look from the cheeks to the eyes, Dempsey used the Second Skin Cheek Colour on Clarke’s eyelids too. Using the brand’s Creme Eye Colour Brush (£22), she traced the Caviar Stick Eye Colour (£21.50) in Gilded Gold under her lower lash line for a pop of metallic, which tied into her gold crown.

Then she dabbed Jillian Dempsey Lid Tint in Glimmer (£21) on the top of Clarke’s eye lines. “This combination intensified Emilia’s striking blue eyes,” she says.

Next, Dempsey used Laura Mercier Tightline Cake Eyeliner in Black Ebony (£18.50) to create a dense upper lash. To fill in her brows, she used the Laura Mercier Eye Brow Pencil (£18) in Warm Brunette and sealed them with the brand’s Eye Brow Gel (£18).

To compete her eyes, several coats of Laura Mercier’s Long Lash Mascara (£19) was applied. Dempsey says: “The lengthening mascara helped to extend the lashes and make them bolder.”

The lips:

Clarke’s bold lip colour really brought the look together and Dempsey created a custom lip colour for the event, mixing Laura Mercier’s Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick (£21) in Hot and Fatale for a look that she says “suits her complexion perfectly.”

Dempsey adds: “Lips can be hard to maintain, especially if you’re doing a lot of eating or talking, and I knew this formula would get her through the night.”

