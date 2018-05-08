Get the look: Emilia Clarke's cherub make-up from the Met Gala

You can trust the A-listers to rock some seriously dramatic looks on the Met Gala red carpet and this year’s theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, produced several jaw-dropping moments – including a nativity scene headpiece from Sarah Jessica Parker, and Rihanna dressed like the Pope.

The make-up was just as theatrical, much of it dark and gothic, or metallic, but we love Emilia Clarke’s stained lip, rosy-cheeked cherub look.

(Ian West/PA)

Celebrity make-up artist Jillian Dempsey worked with the actress for the Met Gala, using mostly Laura Mercier products. She says she focused on creating an “angelic” make-up look for Clarke. Here’s what she did to achieve it…



For a flawless complexion:

Dempsey prepared Clarke’s skin with a couple of spritzes of Laura Mercier Perfecting Water Moisture Mist (£28) for hydration.

She applied Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation in Linen (£35). Then, to create a flushed, ethereal look, she used the brand’s Second Skin Cheek Colour (£19) in Heather Pink on her cheekbones.

To lock down the foundation, Dempsey dusted Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder (£28) onto Clarke’s skin. She says: “I focused on generously applying blush to both her cheeks and eyes, for an especially gilded angelic look.”

(Ian West/PA)

The eyes:

To continue the monochronic look from the cheeks to the eyes, Dempsey used the Second Skin Cheek Colour on Clarke’s eyelids too. Using the brand’s Creme Eye Colour Brush (£22), she traced the Caviar Stick Eye Colour (£21.50) in Gilded Gold under her lower lash line for a pop of metallic, which tied into her gold crown.

Then she dabbed Jillian Dempsey Lid Tint in Glimmer (£21) on the top of Clarke’s eye lines. “This combination intensified Emilia’s striking blue eyes,” she says.

Next, Dempsey used Laura Mercier Tightline Cake Eyeliner in Black Ebony (£18.50) to create a dense upper lash. To fill in her brows, she used the Laura Mercier Eye Brow Pencil (£18) in Warm Brunette and sealed them with the brand’s Eye Brow Gel (£18).

To compete her eyes, several coats of Laura Mercier’s Long Lash Mascara (£19) was applied. Dempsey says: “The lengthening mascara helped to extend the lashes and make them bolder.”

The lips:

Clarke’s bold lip colour really brought the look together and Dempsey created a custom lip colour for the event, mixing Laura Mercier’s Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick (£21) in Hot and Fatale for a look that she says “suits her complexion perfectly.”

Dempsey adds: “Lips can be hard to maintain, especially if you’re doing a lot of eating or talking, and I knew this formula would get her through the night.”

