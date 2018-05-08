Lobsters are the new llamas: 9 crustacean-print pieces to snap up now

8th May 18 | Beauty

Get your claws out - spring's must-have print has arrived. Katie Wright has your chic shellfish shopping list sorted.

First it was bees. Then owls. Then cacti, closely followed by llamas. Or was it flamingos first?

Fashion’s ‘it’ print changes so rapidly these days it can be hard to keep up, but right now, there’s only one creature to be seen in; the lobster.

Seafood 🦀🐚 A lobster print dress was the one animal print missing from my wardrobe! Luckily @palavafolk has a new collection full of gorgeous prints inspired by the sea! Of course I had to wear my 🦀 bag with it (and transform my living room in a beach😜🐚). Have a happy rest of this Tuesday sweeties🐚❤️🐚❤️🐚❤️🐚 ____________________________ #palava #palavadress #lobsterprint #lobsterprintdress #fiftiesstyle #fiftiesstyledress #retrovibes #modernvintage #retroinspired #vintageinspired #realstreetstyle #spotmystyle #catoinamsterdam #amsterdamfashion #morecolorplease #ihavethisthingwithcolor #happystyle #makeyousmilestyle #mididress #animalprints #iwillwearwhatilike #dressesup #modernretro #fashioncanbefun #modcloth

A post shared by Carin • Fashionblogger (@catoinamsterdam) on

Specifically (and this is a bit weird when you think about it), cooked lobsters, because all these motifs are a tangy red-orange, rather than inky blue.

But who really cares when they look this good? There’s something so cool about the uber-bright ocean-dweller – and who doesn’t want to wear a print that recalls the cutest-ever episode of Friends (in which Phoebe decides that Ross and Rachel are destined, like lobsters, to mate for life. Aww).

Phoebe Buffay GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Plus, stylised shellfish are perfect for summer, which is why you’ll find them emblazoned on everything, from swimwear to beach bags.

There’s no denying fashion is crushing on crustaceans right now – here are our top lobster-print picks…

1. Oliver Bonas Lobster Print Sundress, £65 (available in June)

Oliver Bonas Lobster Print Sundress
(Oliver Bonas/PA)

2 & 3. Fabienne Chapot Lobster Print Blouse, £120, and Trousers, £125, House of Fraser

Fabienne Chapot Lobster Print Blouse and Trousers
(House of Fraser/PA)

4. Topshop Bobby Lobster Canvas Shopper Bag, £26

Topshop Bobby Lobster Canvas Shopper Bag
(Topshop/PA)

5. Gant Lobster Print Short Sleeve Shirt, £95, John Lewis

Gant Lobster Print Short Sleeve Shirt
(John Lewis/PA)

6 & 7. Next Navy Lobster Print Vest, £14, and Navy Lobster Print Swim Shorts, £16

Next Navy Lobster Print Vest and Navy Lobster Print Swim Shorts
(Next/PA)

8. Topshop You’re My Lobster Shorts Set, £22

Topshop You're My Lobster Shorts Set
(Topshop/PA)

9. America & Beyond Hand Embroidered Lobster Structured Beach Bag, £40, ASOS

America & Beyond Hand Embroidered Lobster Structured Beach Bag
(ASOS/PA)

