Everything you need to know to get ready for this Monday's Met Gala

It's the most exciting event on the fashion calendar, and this year's theme is all about religion.

Forget awards season, the Met Gala is undoubtedly the most exciting event on the fashion calendar.

Everyone who’s anyone will be there – and all dressed to the nines, knowing the world will be watching.

This isn’t the night to play it safe, and is traditionally a time for celebs to really push their fashion boundaries. Here’s everything you need to know to get you ready for the annual event.

What is it?

Anna Wintour has been chairwoman of the event since 1999 (Aurore Marechal/PA)

The Met Ball is an annual event held on the first Monday in May. It’s officially the Costume Institute Gala held at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

It’s more than just a fashion show for celebs – it’s actually a fundraising benefit for the museum, as well as opening night for the Institute’s latest blockbuster exhibition. The event raises a whole lot of money, with tickets this year costing $30,000 (£22,000), and tables around $275,000 (£202,700).

Every year guests are expected to dress along the theme of the exhibition – past years include Manus x Machina and Punk: Chaos to Couture.

What went down last year?

Celebs like Serena Williams played it quite safe last year (Aurore Marechal/PA)

The 2017 theme was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between – a celebration of the Japanese fashion designer.

However, unlike previous years, guests found this somewhat of a tricky theme to dress for. Instead of choosing outfits that reflected the wacky and experimental style of Comme des Garçons, many celebs ended up just wearing pretty dresses.

Two people that really went for the theme were Rihanna and Katy Perry, so we can probably count on them pulling out the stops again this year. Here are some of the highlights from the 2017 event.

Katy Perry at last year’s Met Gala (Aurore Marechal/PA)

Jaden Smith certainly defied expectations last year by carrying his newly cut-off locks as an accessory (Aurore Marechal/PA)

Kylie Jenner really went for the nearly naked trend last year (Aurore Marechal/PA)

Zendaya wowed in D&G last year (Aurore Marechal/PA)

Rihanna was one of the few attendees who stuck to last year’s theme (Aurore Marechal/PA)

Blake Liveley on the iconic Met Museum steps (Aurore Marechal/PA)

Last year Cara Delevingne proved beauty looks are also bold at the Met Gala (Aurore Marechal/PA)

Janelle Monae is never one to play it safe (Aurore Marechal/PA)

What can we expect from this year’s gala?

I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE LOOKS RIHANNA’S GONNA SERVE AT THE MET GALA — AALIYAH (@NOTORIOUSAALI) May 1, 2018

Unlike last year, the 2018 theme should be much easier for guests to adhere to. However, it’s still pretty controversial, as the exhibition being debuted is called Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. The dress code for guests is “Sunday Best”.

Yes, this means the theme is basically religion – so expect a whole lot of crosses and high fashion wimples. Chances are celebs are going to go for more of a Madonna in Like A Prayer type of look than a restrained homage to Catholicism.

The exhibition features around 150 outfits, including pieces from John Galliano’s couture collection for Dior from 2000. This iconic show was called ‘Freud or Fetish’ and featured a sadistic nun as well as a menacing priest.

Last year Diddy provided us with the most meme-able moment by taking a break and sitting down on the steps in front of the cameras (Aurore Marechal/PA)

The hosts this year make up a list of dream dinner party guests: Anna Wintour, Rihanna, Donatella Versace and Amal Clooney.

And the guests? We’re not even going to bother listing who you can expect to see there – let’s just say, if they’re famous, chances are they’re putting the finishing touches to their Met outfit as we speak.

Although provocative costumes are sure to be on display, the event hasn’t won the wrath of the church. In fact, the Vatican has lent around 50 pieces for the exhibition (and the curator is said to have taken great pains to separate these clothes from the designer pieces, out of respect).

No one was quite sure why Madonna wore camo last year, and chances are she’ll be a lot more at home with this year’s theme (Aurore Marechal/PA)

Heavenly Bodies is the biggest exhibition the Costume Institute has ever put on, so expect dramatic outfits to match. Unfortunately, all social media is banned inside the event, so we’ll have to make do with red carpet snaps. Don’t worry – that will be more than enough.

