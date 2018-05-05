Video: How to do winged eyeliner like Adele - as she turns 30

Our make-up expert shares her foolproof technique for the perfect winged liner look.

When it comes to modern beauty icons, Adele is up there with the likes of Beyonce and Rihanna as one of the stars we most want to emulate.

The singer, who is 30 today, has made a sharp Sixties-style feline flick her signature look, but with ‘how to do winged eyeliner’ one of the most searched make-up questions according to Google it’s clear that many of us could do with a little help in the cat-eye department.

To that end, we decided to ask eyeliner expert Heidi Whittle, education manager for hourglass cosmetics, for her guide to recreate Adele’s iconic look.

So can anyone rock a statement eye like Adele?

“Winged eyeliner can suit every eye shape, but it depends where you apply your flick,” Whittle says. “That’s where people go wrong.”

It’s easier than you might think – but the products you use are important.

Start with an oil-free concealer or a powder eyeshadow in a neutral shade as a base so the eyeliner doesn’t smudge and make sure it’s a waterproof liquid liner for a long-lasting wing. Whittle uses Hourglass Voyeur Waterproof Liquid Liner in Ultra Black, £28, John Lewis.

Find out exactly how to create the perfect winged eyeliner – including that all-important wing placement – with Whittle’s simple five-step technique in this video.

