The 4 coolest ways to accessorise your hair right now

Your look isn't complete this season unless your tresses are dressed with a pretty bow, band or barrette, says Katie Wright.

Usually at the biannual catwalk shows, stylists are asked to explain how they got the hair just-so, from elaborate updos to perfectly coiffed waves.

But backstage at the SS18 presentations, there was a new focus: How the hair was dressed – and we don’t mean styling spray or wax.

Dries Van Noten SS18 (John Frieda/PA)

Hair adornments are huge this season, offering a whole new way to complement your outfit.

These are the designer-inspired hair accessories we’re crushing on now…

1. Bejewelled bands

Envious of Meghan Markle’s impending nuptials? Well, you too can make like a princess in a tiara-inspired headband, as seen on the Gucci catwalk.

Push your hair back with a bejewelled Alice band or, if you’re really keen, fix a row of tiny diamantes along your parting, like hairstylist Sam McKnight did for models at Dries Van Noten.

(River Island/PA)

River Island Black Beaded Hair Band, £16

(Accessorize/PA)

Accessorize Crystal Bow Alice Hair Band, £10

2. Pearl hair accessories

Prissy and proper no more, the reinvention of pearls was complete when they appeared in cool clusters in Simone Rocha’s spring collection.

You can get Rocha’s exact replicas for £120 a pop, but more affordable pearl-embellished pieces can be found on the high street and all over Etsy.

(MyTheresa/PA)

Simone Rocha Crystal-embellished Hair Clip, £120, MyTheresa



(Etsy/PA)

PearlsByTabs Ivory Pearl Bow Silver Plated Hair Comb, £9.10, Etsy

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Pearl Beaded Hair Elastic, £7.50

3. Soft headbands

If jewelled hair accessories are a bit too wedding-y for your liking, try a Sixties-style wide headband, as seen at Molly Goddard and Miu Miu (wide and monochrome) or Anya Hindmarch (with colourful retro florals).

Temperley SS18 (Ian West/PA)

At Temperley, pastel hued silk scarves were tied like turbans, but you can fake the look with a pre-knotted headband. Easy-peasy.

(New Look/PA)

New Look Black Leather-Look Quilted Hair Band, £2.99

(Kitsch/PA)

Kitsch Lavender Skinny Twist Head Wrap, £11.76

(River Island/PA)

River Island Cream Knot Front Embellished Headband, £18

4. Hair clips

From the subtle (neat discs slotted above the ear at Versace) to the glitzy (crystal double-C barrettes at Chanel), there’s a hair clip to suit everyone this season.

Give your messy bun a touch of bling with a diamante or metallic slide – look for geometric shapes to ensure the look is modern and edgy.

(Accessorize/PA)

Accessorize Crystal V Hair Clip, £5

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Metal Bow Hair Clips Pack of Two, £9.50

© Press Association 2018