Burberry's latest campaign celebrates Adwoa Aboah and her family with traditional Ghanaian clothes

Adwoa Aboah is one of the most recognisable faces of British fashion, and now she’s going back to her roots in the latest campaign for Burberry.

Celebrated fashion photographer Juergen Teller has shot Aboah for the Autumn/Winter pre-collection in Ghana, and the model explained on Burberry’s website why it was so meaningful for her.

The 25-year-old was born and raised in Britain to an English mother, Camilla Lowther, and Ghanian-born father, Charles Aboah. She writes: “I want the world to know that there are two families, both that mean the world to me, two sides to my story. I want the world to see the beauty and Ghana to have that moment in the light, one that it has always deserved.

“I have been claimed by Ghana, told to go and show the world, make them proud. I belong. So that’s what this is, a message of love and pride to my family and the people of Ghana.”

The campaign was shot in Accra, and stars some unconventional models – Aboah’s family. She is joined by her cousin Kensemaa, great-aunt Mary Asara, grandma Gladys and aunt Tina.

Best yet, they are all wearing traditional Ghanaian outfits in the iconic Burberry nova check, made by Tina.

The campaign shows off the mix of cultures that Aboah is so proud of, as it features traditional African clothes as well as the Britishness of the Burberry print.

This is the third Burberry shoot that Aboah has been art director for, giving the model a chance to show off her personality. The first campaign was in London – where she grew up – and the second was shot in New York – where she currently lives. She cast friend and fellow model Sonny Hall to help her show off the new collection.

Aboah writes: “I tried very hard not to be too overemotional about this trip but it’s so special for everyone to see where the story started. To be in Ghana means coming home. I’ve been able to bring close friends of mine here, and my grandma and my family have had a taste of what part of my life is like.”

In December Aboah was awarded model of the year at the prestigious British Fashion Council’s Fashion Awards, and with her modelling, art directing and work with mental health group Gurls Talk, you can be sure to see a whole lot more of her in the future.

