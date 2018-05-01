Video: 5 face yoga techniques for a complexion like Meghan Markle's

1st May 18 | Beauty

The royal bride-to-be is a fan of facial massage and you can try it at home.

It’s well known that Meghan Markle is a committed yogi, but did you know she’s also a fan of a kind of yoga you can practice on your face?

The 36-year-old is a client of expert facialist Nichola Joss whose face massage techniques are the stuff of legend in the beauty industry.

And they appear to be working, because Meghan’s complexion is truly stunning, even when she’s wearing minimal make-up.

But you don’t need to join the waiting list or pay hundreds of pounds to try this technique: we teamed up with face yoga expert Danielle Collins who showed us five quick and easy facial massage moves you can do at home.

Follow Collins’ advice in the video below and get ready to bring the Markle sparkle to your skin…

© Press Association 2018

