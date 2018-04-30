Everyone is loving that Rihanna's new lingerie line is going to be size inclusive

The advertising we've seen so far is all about body positivity.

Rihanna’s make-up line Fenty Beauty disrupted the industry by catering to a wide range of skin tones. Now, it looks as though the singer’s next project is to turn the lingerie business on its head.

On May 11, Rihanna is releasing her new underwear line, Savage x Fenty. Unlike many other brands in the market, it will be for women of all shapes and sizes, instead of focusing on just dressing skinny women.

Last night Rih Rih posted the latest promotional video for the underwear line, which features plus size model Audrey Ritchie.

savages come in all shapes and sizes!! ya ready? @savagexfenty MAY.11.2018 pic.twitter.com/WsomcmEMzm — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 29, 2018

In the clip Ritchie says: “I have really giant boobs. They were double-Ds by the time I was in the eighth grade.” She goes on to talk about how she feels sexiest in the morning, with her rolls and stretch marks.

It shows that Rihanna’s lingerie line will have a focus on body positivity and cater to all different sizes, which is something people have been absolutely loving.

Rihanna is doing plus size lingerie pic.twitter.com/tRRn3LfxO3 — Mocha Latte ☕ (@TopDiva09) April 20, 2018

Ok but @rihanna coming out with plussize lingerie line. Yess ma’am 💅🏾 — Shaaaaanie (@Sunraays_) April 30, 2018

PLUS SIZE LINGERIE BY RIHANNA IM SPENDING ALL MY MONEY https://t.co/AJhhHe51tr — Alicia 💖💜💙 (@nerdjpg) April 29, 2018

It’s a breath of fresh air for many women – particularly those who have felt ignored by the lingerie industry.

s/o to Rih for thinking of us plus size/curvy thick girls. if you got hips, thighs, ass you know how hard it is for to find poppin ass lingerie in our size other than victorias secret 🙄 https://t.co/JXIIXIeGEJ — 🧛🏽‍♀️ (@alexcisnicolexo) April 29, 2018

It’s so hard for big titty / plus size women like me to find nice lingerie. Stop trying to put us in babydoll dress / giant thong combos. — Big Body BMW 7 Series (@_ItsMissBre) November 29, 2017

Some people aren’t surprised – this is Rihanna we’re talking about, after all.

ofc she focuses on body positivity, this is rihanna yall really thought she could make a lingerie line for thin girls only after her 40 shades fondation? https://t.co/rYE2cl9747 — love, eva (@morelifenty) April 30, 2018

You can sign up on the Savage x Fenty website to keep up to date with the release. The site says bra sizes will go from 32A up to 44DDD, and underwear sizes from XS to 3X.

According to lingerie brand Bluebella, the average woman’s bra size in the UK is 36DD, proving there is indeed a market for women who want to buy DD and DDD-sized bras. It’s no wonder people are so excited about Rihanna’s inclusive sizings.

