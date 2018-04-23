Lip gloss, eye cream and the fragrance her husband loves - Rochelle Humes's festival beauty faves

As one-fifth of The Saturdays, Rochelle Humes regularly graced the stages of festivals up and down the UK, but this year the singer turned TV presenter headed to California’s uber-cool Coachella as a fan.

“This is my first time,” she says excitedly. “I had to come when I found out Beyoncé was playing.”

The 29-year-old, who is married to fellow pop star Marvin Humes of JLS fame, also teamed up with GHD to showcase a range of summery hairstyles.

We chatted to the mum of two about festival fashion and beauty, and got her to spill on the hair and make-up heroes she always has in her suitcase…

What’s your usual festival fashion look – does it vary between muddy British festivals and sunny festivals overseas?

“My festival look definitely varies between the UK festivals and sunny festivals. I love festival fashion, in fact I’d love to dress like I’m going to a sunny festival always.”

Do you plan all your outfits in advance or decide on the day?

“I am more experimental at festivals. It is fun to try different looks at a festival – for both fashion and beauty. I enjoy planning my different outfits and beauty looks beforehand.”

For those who aren’t glamping, have you got any tips for looking good after several days without straighteners and showers?

“I use GHD Root Lift Spray (£12.95) to give my hair some extra volume and diffuse it again to give it bounce. Use dry shampoo and the GHD Heat Protect Spray (£12.95) to protect from sun damage while outdoors all day.”

What was your favourite ever festival experience and why?

“Opening the main stage at V Festival was my most memorable festival moment – me and the girls all loved that. We were lucky to perform at some really cool festivals. Festivals are so fun, I love the good weather, being outside and having a good time with your friends. I definitely prefer festivals to going out to a nightclub.”

You’re training for the London Marathon at the moment, did you manage to fit in any runs while you were away?

“It’s a bit too hot to run in the Palm Springs desert. Coachella isn’t the best prep for the marathon.”

Rochelle’s 5 festival beauty must-haves

1. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, £16, Harvey Nichols

“This is the most perfect nude lip gloss ever, and it looks good on all skin tones.”

2. GHD Air Saharan Gold Hairdryer, £99

“I dry my hair with this hairdryer and diffuser to maximise my curls. The hairdryer has three heat settings so the temperature can be controlled and doesn’t get too hot. I start drying it on a low setting and then can turn up the heat once my hair is nearly dry. And I want my curls to hold and last all day and night, so I use the GHD Curl Hold Spray (£12.95).”

3. HIGlow High Intensity by Rochelle Humes Radiance Glow Cream, £5.29 (from £7.99), Superdrug

“If I have my legs out, I like to make sure they look smooth and glossy, so I apply this cream for a radiant glow.”

4. Elemis Pro-Collagen Advanced Eye Treatment, £43

“This is a light eye serum that hydrates and makes my eyes feel more alive when I apply it.”

5. Chloe Eau de Parfum for Her, £47 for 30ml, The Perfume Shop

“Chloe Eau de Parfum has always been my fave and it’s Marvin’s favourite fragrance for me too. It’s what I wore on my wedding day, so reminds me of that day. And Marvin knows that smell anywhere, he’s obsessed with it.”

