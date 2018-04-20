7 obsession-worthy new fragrances that deserve a spot on your dressing table

Looking for a hot summer scent? Katie Wright sniffs out the best newcomers.

As we edge ever closer to holiday season, it’s not just bikinis, sandals and sunglasses that are popping up in the shops.

Now’s the time to pick your next perfume obsession, because the summer launches will be landing on beauty counters over the next month or so, and this year brings with it some outstanding scents.

We’ve got our hands on a heap of forthcoming fragrances and have sniffed out the best; perfumes that will transport your senses to sunnier climes (even if you haven’t got a glamorous holiday on the horizon).

Diaries at the ready – here are seven incredible scents you’ll want to spritz all summer long – and when they’ll be available to buy.

1. Jo Loves Orange Butterflies, £115 for 100ml

Harking back to holidays in the French countryside, this sunny composition is rich with orange blossom, mandarin and neroli, but retains a floaty lightness, much like the flight of the butterfly.

On sale: April 22

(Jo Loves/PA)

2. Jo Malone Tropical Cherimoya Cologne, £47 for 30ml

Part of the Hot Blossoms collection, this cologne was dreamt up in Brazil and stars the cherimoya, a sweet-fleshed fruit native to South America. Bolstered with pear, passion fruit and tonka bean, it’s an addictive cocktail.

On sale: May

(Jo Malone/PA)

3. Valentino Donna Rosa Verde Limited Edition Eau de Parfum, £97 for 125ml, Debenhams

As fresh and green as the bottle suggests, this Mediterranean-inspired juice sings with zingy ginger, bergamot and mate tea notes, and is rounded out with Turkish rose and magnolia.

On sale: May 1

(Valentino/PA)

4. Floris 1927 Eau de Toilette, £140 for 100ml

There’s a reason mandarin and bergamot are often included in summer scents, because their zestiness is so reminiscent of the warmest season. In Floris’ latest launch, an homage to the roaring Twenties, the citrus fizz is balanced with white florals and a healthy dose of musk and amber.

On sale: May 10

(Floris/PA)

5. Van Cleef and Arpels Collection Extraordinaire Neroli Amara Eau de Parfum, £126 for 75ml, Selfridges



Another citrus-heavy mix, this effervescent eau de parfum adds Italian lemon and orange blossom absolute to the popular mandarin and bergamot pairing, with black pepper lending a splash of spice.

On sale: May 14

(Van Cleef and Arpels/PA)

6. Narciso Rodriguez Narciso Rouge Eau de Parfum, £41 for 30ml, Selfridges

Even if previous members of the Narciso family were a bit too powdery for your liking, don’t discount Rouge. Rose is the star of the show here, but it’s transformed by warm amber, sweet tonka and woody vetiver, resulting in a wonderfully heady perfume.

On sale: May 21

(Narciso Rodriguez/PA)

7. Paul Smith Hello You! Eau de Toilette, £35 for 50ml

Also in the citrus scent category, say hello to Paul Smith’s latest eau de toilette, which gives ever-popular bergamot and mandarin a spicy spin, thanks to cardamon and pink pepper, rounded out with patchouli and lavender.

On sale: May 23

(Paul Smith/PA)

