Fans say these £3.49 Superdrug fragrances are dupes for designer perfumes

Customers who've bought the new Layering Lab body sprays reckon they smell like perfumes more than 10 times the price.

Do you love a beauty ‘dupe’ – a product just as good as a high-end counterpart that costs a whole lot less?

If you do, listen up, because Superdrug has a triple whammy of bargains in store right now.

Savvy beauty buffs have discovered that three of the Layering Lab Body Mists (there are nine in the collection) are incredibly similar to expensive designer perfumes – and they’re only £3.49 each.

First up, there’s the Blossom Body Mist, which fans say smells a lot like Thierry Mugler’s Alien, a bestselling fragrance which usually costs £45 for a 30ml bottle.

Got that alien dupe spray from Superdrug today and it’s legit amazing smells more like alien than alien 💘😩 — Shannon McNally (@Shanmcnally97) March 22, 2018

The sprays were previously on offer, so for a while, you could get them even cheaper than usual.

Any girl who wears Alien literally NEEDS TO GET Superdrug layering lab body mist in ‘blossom’ 2 for £5 instead of £50+ a bottle, Aliens my fave and I literally couldn’t tell the difference!!! Thank me later🙌🏽 — Cerys (@ceryspayne_) March 19, 2018

Next up, there’s Paradise, which is being compared to Paco Rabanne Olympea, which is around £46 for 30ml, perhaps because they share citrus and vanilla notes.

this @superdrug body mist is only £3.49 and smells just like Olympea!! girls get yourself to Superdrug and save some money🖤 pic.twitter.com/UyRKIFzWBf — micha🖤 (@michamainx) April 3, 2018

And finally, there’s the Exotic Body Mist, which buyers say resembles YSL Black Opium, usually £52 for 30ml.

Black Opium has to be my scent of the month. Its a beautiful dupe of the very popular Yves Saint… https://t.co/rlDeAmDkbU — Scent Magnifique (@scentmagnifique) February 5, 2018

This is not a drill !!! Trust me on this, YSL Black Opium dupe – £1.95 @ Superdrug pic.twitter.com/sp3NnCcOji — Michelle (@mich_yao) March 23, 2018

“When we developed our new Layering Lab Body Mists, everyone loved the fragrances, but we have been amazed by the customer feedback comparing them to their favourite perfumes,” commented Simon Comins, Superdrug commercial director.

“We love a dupe at Superdrug, and are delighted that so many people are snapping up the range. While our body mists don’t have the staying power of perfume and eau de toilette, at just £3.49 for a bottle, they are a savvy alternative for those that can’t afford the designer product.”

We couldn’t have put it better ourselves. Want to try these designer doppelgangers yourself? Head in store or to superdrug.com now.

