Fans say these £3.49 Superdrug fragrances are dupes for designer perfumes

19th Apr 18 | Beauty

Customers who've bought the new Layering Lab body sprays reckon they smell like perfumes more than 10 times the price.

56fca66e-2e13-4e13-89a8-23ca77a1c258

Do you love a beauty ‘dupe’ – a product just as good as a high-end counterpart that costs a whole lot less?

If you do, listen up, because Superdrug has a triple whammy of bargains in store right now.

Savvy beauty buffs have discovered that three of the Layering Lab Body Mists (there are nine in the collection) are incredibly similar to expensive designer perfumes – and they’re only £3.49 each.

First up, there’s the Blossom Body Mist, which fans say smells a lot like Thierry Mugler’s Alien, a bestselling fragrance which usually costs £45 for a 30ml bottle.

The sprays were previously on offer, so for a while, you could get them even cheaper than usual.

Next up, there’s Paradise, which is being compared to Paco Rabanne Olympea, which is around £46 for 30ml, perhaps because they share citrus and vanilla notes.

And finally, there’s the Exotic Body Mist, which buyers say resembles YSL Black Opium, usually £52 for 30ml.

“When we developed our new Layering Lab Body Mists, everyone loved the fragrances, but we have been amazed by the customer feedback comparing them to their favourite perfumes,” commented Simon Comins, Superdrug commercial director.

“We love a dupe at Superdrug, and are delighted that so many people are snapping up the range. While our body mists don’t have the staying power of perfume and eau de toilette, at just £3.49 for a bottle, they are a savvy alternative for those that can’t afford the designer product.”

We couldn’t have put it better ourselves. Want to try these designer doppelgangers yourself? Head in store or to superdrug.com now.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

AIB is warning customers about tricky new SCAM

AIB is warning customers about tricky new SCAM
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
WARNING: Irish WhatsApp users targetted by DANGEROUS new scam

WARNING: Irish WhatsApp users targetted by DANGEROUS new scam

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

HSE confirms two children from the SAME school diagnosed with DANGEROUS illness

HSE confirms two children from the SAME school diagnosed with DANGEROUS illness
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
The 10 item from Penneys that EVERYONE will be after

The 10 item from Penneys that EVERYONE will be after
All you need to know about the world's first dolphin sanctuary and why it's so important

All you need to know about the world's first dolphin sanctuary and why it's so important