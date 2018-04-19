Fans say these £3.49 Superdrug fragrances are dupes for designer perfumes

Fans say these £3.49 Superdrug fragrances are dupes for designer perfumes19th Apr 18 | Beauty
Customers who've bought the new Layering Lab body sprays reckon they smell like perfumes more than 10 times the price.
Do you love a beauty ‘dupe’ – a product just as good as a high-end counterpart that costs a whole lot less?
If you do, listen up, because Superdrug has a triple whammy of bargains in store right now.
Savvy beauty buffs have discovered that three of the Layering Lab Body Mists (there are nine in the collection) are incredibly similar to expensive designer perfumes – and they’re only £3.49 each.
First up, there’s the Blossom Body Mist, which fans say smells a lot like Thierry Mugler’s Alien, a bestselling fragrance which usually costs £45 for a 30ml bottle.
The sprays were previously on offer, so for a while, you could get them even cheaper than usual.
Next up, there’s Paradise, which is being compared to Paco Rabanne Olympea, which is around £46 for 30ml, perhaps because they share citrus and vanilla notes.
And finally, there’s the Exotic Body Mist, which buyers say resembles YSL Black Opium, usually £52 for 30ml.
“When we developed our new Layering Lab Body Mists, everyone loved the fragrances, but we have been amazed by the customer feedback comparing them to their favourite perfumes,” commented Simon Comins, Superdrug commercial director.
“We love a dupe at Superdrug, and are delighted that so many people are snapping up the range. While our body mists don’t have the staying power of perfume and eau de toilette, at just £3.49 for a bottle, they are a savvy alternative for those that can’t afford the designer product.”
We couldn’t have put it better ourselves. Want to try these designer doppelgangers yourself? Head in store or to superdrug.com now.
