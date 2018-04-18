Meghan Markle debuts her most fashion-forward look yet in a vintage-inspired dress and stilettos

And here's where you can buy her entire outfit.

Meghan Markle took full advantage of the warm weather as she made an appearance with Prince Harry in an ivory, pinstripe dress and towering double-strap stilettos.

The pair, who will marry on 19 May and will take a lead in Commonwealth youth matters, were at the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London to meet young leaders.

So far, Markle’s public appearances have been in very classic (read: safe) outfits, with sleek tailoring and Kate-inspired simplicity, so this is a much bolder look for her. And we love it.

(Yui Mok/PA)

The square neckline of her Altuzarra Audrey Belted Midi dress is very Twenties, while the double breasted buttons and fine pinstripe detailing is apparently influenced by ‘Eighties corporate culture’. The asymmetric style and slim straps are pretty fashion forward and unusually daring for a royal appearance. The dress is £1,450 if you want to copy her look.

(Yui Mok/PA)

She teamed the dress with sky-high Paramour Tamara Mellon suede stilettos (and we now know she’s a size 39) – on sale for £333.

Kate is the queen of stylish shoes but Meghan’s taking them to a new level with double straps – and at least a couple of inches higher.

(Yui Mok/PA)

She nodded to the military trend with a double-breasted blazer draped over her shoulders, the Dimmer Blazer by Camilla and Marc, £491.

(Yui Mok/PA)

Finally Markle completed the look with a Oroton bag – the Avalon Zip Top Crossbody, £171 – very far from the Mulberry bags and varieties of clutch we normally see the Duchess of Cambridge sporting.

As summer approaches and Markle marks her stamp on the royal family, we hope to see more bold fashion choices for future royal duties.

