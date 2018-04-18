Blunt tweezers? You need this ingenious hack for sharpening them

There’s nothing more infuriating than your beloved tweezers getting so blunt that you can’t pluck out finer eyebrow hairs.

Most of us would attempt to use these terrible tweezers until giving up and buying a new pair. However, there’s really no need to waste your money, because it turns out there’s a pretty simple way to sharpen them at home.

Reddit user giraffee125 posted this tip, which has quickly gone viral: “My long-standing, favourite, would-cry-if-I-lost-them tweezers have recently become dull and won’t grab fine hairs. After a quick Google search, I found a few articles that recommended using a nail file to rub against the grippy side of the tweezers and IT WORKED.

“It was so easy and now my tweezers are back in business! I just wanted to share this easy tip in case anyone is dealing with a dull pair too!”

That’s right – all you need is a nail file and your favourite tweezers will be good to go again. This is something that many of us could really make use of – dull pairs are seriously the worst.

my tweezers are blunt and i hate everything — maddy (@Iavenderluna) November 26, 2016

nothing is more frustrating than trying to pluck your eyebrows with blunt tweezers — shaa (@countmecute) May 28, 2015

The simple hack has really resonated with Reddit users. Emmeline_melc commented: “This is brilliant! I’ve been buying new tweezers for years for no reason, such a waste.” Jamiecinsc added: “Real superheroes don’t wear capes. This is a game changer. Thank you!”

However, don’t attack your tweezers with any old emery board. In the comments, giraffee125 recommends using a metal nail file which has a fine grit. If you can’t find one of these, user _DorothyZbornak_ comments: “Fine wet-and-dry sandpaper works, too! Just fold the sandpaper to make it double-sided, close the tweezers around it, and pull.”

So there you go – no need to waste your money on new tweezers ever again.

