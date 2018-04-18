In case your Marigolds need a high fashion upgrade, Calvin Klein are selling rubber gloves for 315

In case your Marigolds need a high fashion upgrade, Calvin Klein are selling rubber gloves for 31518th Apr 18 | Beauty
Sure, why not.
Doing the washing up isn’t the most glamorous of jobs, especially when you’re wearing boring yellow rubber gloves to scrub the dishes.
Well, luckily Calvin Klein have come up with the perfect solution to this age-old dilemma – designer rubber gloves in rose pink that will jazz up your chores in no time.
There’s a catch though. You might only pay a few quid for normal rubber gloves but these ones will set you back $390 USD or €315.
The gloves come from Calvin Klein’s SS18 collection that debuted last September at New York Fashion Week.
The models paired their gloves with a rubber skirt and top, really in keeping with the whole theme. If you wanted to complete the look, each item of clothing will set you back just over €2,000.
Safe to say, people aren’t all too enamoured with this expensive version of washing up gloves.
If you wanted to keep up with this apparent new trend for all things rubber, the gloves are available at the Calvin Klein flagship store on Madison Avenue, New York. If you aren’t willing to trek to the Big Apple, you can order them online here.
We wonder if Calvin Klein will be coming up with designer sponges to go with the gloves any time soon.
