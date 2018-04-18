In case your Marigolds need a high fashion upgrade, Calvin Klein are selling rubber gloves for 315

Doing the washing up isn’t the most glamorous of jobs, especially when you’re wearing boring yellow rubber gloves to scrub the dishes.

Well, luckily Calvin Klein have come up with the perfect solution to this age-old dilemma – designer rubber gloves in rose pink that will jazz up your chores in no time.

There’s a catch though. You might only pay a few quid for normal rubber gloves but these ones will set you back $390 USD or €315.

(Calvin Klein/PA)

The gloves come from Calvin Klein’s SS18 collection that debuted last September at New York Fashion Week.

The studied elegance of mid-century couture forms is reimagined inindustrial rubber + hand-painted leathers. https://t.co/JOswBMUXZ9 pic.twitter.com/iu4zUODviP — CALVIN KLEIN (@CalvinKlein) September 8, 2017

The models paired their gloves with a rubber skirt and top, really in keeping with the whole theme. If you wanted to complete the look, each item of clothing will set you back just over €2,000.

Safe to say, people aren’t all too enamoured with this expensive version of washing up gloves.

Calvin Klein really dropped some $400 dish washing gloves. this belongs with that supreme brick — XXXNINETACION (@FxckMartin) April 18, 2018

From today's show prep: "Calvin Klein is selling a $390 pair of rubber kitchen gloves. The pink gloves are made from regular synthetic rubber just like less expensive pairs." Time to line up: Suckers to the left, one born every minute on the right. — Ed Walker (@edkfkf) April 17, 2018

If you wanted to keep up with this apparent new trend for all things rubber, the gloves are available at the Calvin Klein flagship store on Madison Avenue, New York. If you aren’t willing to trek to the Big Apple, you can order them online here.

We wonder if Calvin Klein will be coming up with designer sponges to go with the gloves any time soon.





© Press Association 2018