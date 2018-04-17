This woman is wowing social media with her incredibly intricate lip art

Andrea Reed creates amazing paintings on her lips that can take two hours to apply.

A make-up artist has been stunning social media with her inventive lip art creations.

From emojis to realistic animal drawings, Andrea Reed, from British Columbia, Canada, creates amazing make-up art that can take up to two hours to apply.

The artist first started creating lip paintings in 2014, but her passion took off in 2015 after she was inspired by Sean+Seng’s photograph of a bee on Lana Del Rey’s lips and replicated it in a painting.

Reed said: “The lip art process is quite lengthy. The application alone takes around one to two hours, depending on the difficulty and detail level of the lip art.

“The entire process (including concept development, planning and drawing out the designs, application, photography and retouching/editing) takes anywhere from four to six hours.”

Reed has created a wide array of different designs, regularly uploading new pictures of inventive lip paintings.

She said: “I could never choose a favourite lip art – that would be like choosing your favourite child! Although, the bee lip art is what really caught everyone’s attention initially and spearheaded my lip art journey!”

The artist has been popular on social media, where people are often surprised and mesmerised by her unusual work.

Reed said: “I’m so pleased and always so surprised by the reaction I get on social media. It actually motivates me to keep creating new artwork!

“My followers are so supportive and the fact that they love what I create makes me so happy.

“Sometimes they even say that my artwork has inspired them to create something themselves and that is always the best feeling in the world!”

