7 fashion clichés you'll definitely see on Instagram as Coachella begins

Get ready for an army of flower crown-wearing festival-goers...

The first leg of the music festival Coachella begins today, which sees the likes of Beyonce, The Weeknd and Eminem take the stage in California.

It is probably America’s biggest and best known festival, and it couldn’t be further from Glastonbury. Instead of wading through mud and wearing their mum’s parka in the rain, Coachella-goers frolic in the sunshine wearing carefully curated outfits.

There is an instantly recognisable ‘look’ for Coachella. Here are seven of the most basic festival clichés that you will definitely see on your feed this weekend.

1. Flower crowns

Flower crowns are probably the most instantly recognisable of festival clichés. We hope this year that people come up with something new and different to wear, but we’re not holding our breath.

2. Braids

DAY THREE 🦋 #coachella A post shared by Kait♡ (@kaitlyncoskun) on Apr 16, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

OK, we can actually understand why this trend is so ubiquitous – braids are a great way to still look cute when you haven’t had a chance to wash your hair.

3. Crochet crop tops

Coachella 2016😝👧🏾👧🏾👧🏾 A post shared by Olympia Armenta☯️ (@_olyy) on Apr 26, 2016 at 8:47pm PDT

This is a festival, so obviously most people have packed a few crop tops to wear. However, the top that everyone will undoubtedly have at Coachella will be crocheted – mark our words.

4. Multi-coloured hair

@tokyostylez A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 16, 2016 at 4:15pm PDT

For some reason, a large percentage of girls every year decide that festivals are the time to experiment with their hair. Expect to see a lot of wacky coloured locks (most likely washable, so they don’t have to go to work next week with purple hair.)

Kylie Jenner has been at the forefront of this trend for the past few years, modelling everything from rainbow hair to a bright yellow do.

highlighter hair 🌈 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

5. Cultural appropriation

From bindis to Native American headdresses, there’s always a few people that miss the memo that no matter how cute you look – cultural appreciation just isn’t cool.

It's Coachella season again, so I'm mentally preparing myself for cultural appropriation and overly editied, but identical photos on my feed pic.twitter.com/i5BJ4TjvAA — Jordan Chapman (@jordan_taylorc) April 10, 2018

6. Anything and everything fringed

Bags, tops, dresses, shorts – if it can have a fringe on it, you will see it at Coachella.

7. Fake tattoos

💋 A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Apr 23, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Coachella fashion isn’t exactly known for being low-key, and every year the festival is a sea of sparkles and glitter. This manifests as glittery silver and gold temporary tattoos all over people’s bodies.

its coachella week so i have tons of temporary boho tattoos all over my body. wus good — sara (@iltji) April 15, 2017

© Press Association 2018